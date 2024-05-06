PRophet, a Stagwell (STGW) Company, Takes Home Two Big Wins at the 2024 Innovation SABRE Awards and 28th Annual Webby Awards

PRophet's AI-driven platform clinches two prestigious awards for innovation and excellence, setting the standard for the future of comms and marketing technology

NEW YORK, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell Marketing Cloud's (STGW) PRophet, the first integrated suite of AI-driven tools built for communicators that span Earn, Influence and Monitor offerings, has been recognized with two significant industry awards, including:

The 2024 North American Innovation SABRE Awards in the Tech Stack : PR Software and Services category for PRophet Earn for the second year in a row.

PR Software and Services category for PRophet Earn for the second year in a row. The 28th Annual Webby Awards in the Apps and Software: Marketing and Content Management category for PRophet Influence.

Presented by PRovoke Media, the Innovation SABRE Awards celebrate cutting-edge campaigns, individuals, and technology innovation across a wide range of categories essential to the future development and direction of the PR industry. The PRophet platform – which encompasses a suite of AI-driven tools including Earn, Influence, and Monitor – was selected from more than 850 submissions. This back-to-back award win in the Tech Stack category underscores PRophet's position as a pioneering force in revolutionizing the comms tech landscape with AI.

Hailed as the "internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences to recognize excellence on the internet. PRophet Influence, powered by Koalified, was selected from 13,000 entries and over 2.2 million votes. Additionally, PRophet Earn was named as an honoree in the AI, Metaverse & Virtual: Best Integrated Experience category.

"We are honored to be recognized by these highly regarded organizations for our continued innovation in marrying AI technology with the unique needs of PR and marketing teams," said Jason Brandt, CMO at PRophet. "PRophet leverages AI technology to augment human intelligence in ways that unlock next-level creativity, productivity and performance. These wins reinforce our vision of creating purpose-built solutions for modern communications and marketing professionals."

PRophet is the flagship product within Stagwell Marketing Cloud's Comms Tech Business Unit, a proprietary suite of SaaS products built for in-house marketers.

About PRophet

PRophet is an essential AI-driven CommsTech suite that empowers modern communicators and marketers to work smarter, uncover new audiences, and drive more impactful campaigns. The comprehensive suite combines three powerful solutions: PRophet Earn uses a combination of AI, language processing and machine learning to generate, analyze and test content that predicts earned media interest and sentiment. PRophet Influence combines generative AI, data analytics, and monitoring technology to create personalized influencer marketing programs, while PRophet Monitor delivers customized media monitoring across a wide range of channels, alerting teams to emerging trends, brand mentions, and opportunities for real-time response. PRophet was founded in 2020 by PR and marketing industry thought leader and entrepreneur Aaron Kwittken. It is part of the Stagwell Marketing Cloud, a suite of SaaS solutions that powers research, communications and media activation for in-house marketers. To learn more, visit prprophet.ai.

About Stagwell Marketing Cloud

Stagwell Marketing Cloud (SMC) is a marketing-focused, AI-enablement platform built for the modern marketer. Born out of Stagwell's (NASDAQ: STGW) network of award-winning marketing agencies, SMC's technology empowers marketers to drive business impact by giving them intuitive tools equipped with proprietary, actionable data. SMC's portfolio of solutions powers strategic consumer research, communications, and media activation for brands worldwide by leveraging technology such as generative and predictive artificial intelligence, shared augmented reality, and more. Get your head in the cloud at www.stagwellmarketingcloud.com.

