PRophet, a Stagwell (STGW) Product, Introduces Pay-As-You-Go Subscription for Individual Users and a Venmo Payment Option

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Stagwell's (NASDAQ: STGW) PRophet, the first-ever A.I.-driven data-as-a-service (DaaS) platform that predicts earned media interest, sentiment and spread before a story is pitched, released a pay-as-you-go subscription option, providing new individual users immediate access to the platform without hassle and delays of traditional, lengthy corporate purchasing processes. PRophet is a product in the Stagwell Marketing Cloud, a suite of modern business transformation solutions for in-house marketers.

This new pay-as-you-go subscription option is among the first of its kind in an industry plagued by overly expensive, archaic pricing structures that often require long-term commitments. PRophet, which launched the second generation of its platform earlier this month, provides its users access to a smart dataset of more than 100,000 verified journalists from high-authority sources and millions of podcasts.

"It's all about optionality. Many comms-tech companies require enterprises and agencies to commit to long-term contractual agreements that can get delayed due to the permissions approval process requiring sign-off by executives far removed from the end users who understand the value and urgency of access to platforms like PRophet," said Aaron Kwittken, Founder/CEO of PRophet. "PRophet's new pay-as-you-go model removes the middlemen, or any need for a drawn-out financial courtship, offering PR pros throughout the organization, agencies and brands alike, a just-in-time solution to overcome their pressing earned media obstacles. They can skip having to beg their finance or procurement department for an enterprise agreement, and just be able to expense PRophet on a monthly basis instead."

Through the new pay-as-you-go model, individuals will be able to complete the monthly transaction online using a credit card or through their Venmo account. PRophet is the first company of its kind to process user subscriptions via the secure, modern, mobile payment service.

"Through numerous demos, we've heard from PR professionals, representing brands and agencies of all sizes, who ask for a payment option that lessens the upfront financial burden that is so often present in traditional pricing structures," said Andrew Meranus, Executive Vice President of Revenue for PRophet. "We're proud to be among the first in our industry to offer an option that allows anyone, including small startups and individual account executives at global PR agencies, the means to gain fast access to the smartest earned media software in the industry."

For agency and brand representatives seeking a new answer to their earned media dilemma, contact Andrew Meranus or Elizabeth Finch to receive a detailed summary of the PRophet pay-as-you-go subscription model. For more information about the PRophet platform, please visit www.prprophet.ai.

About PRophet

PRophet is the first-ever A.I.-driven data-as-a-service (DaaS) platform designed by and for the PR community that samples past stories to better predict future media interest, sentiment, and spread through natural language processing and machine learning. PRophet is owned by Stagwell Inc., and was founded by marketing industry thought leader and entrepreneur Aaron Kwittken alongside former political strategist, technologist, and author Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO of Stagwell Inc. To learn more, visit www.prprophet.ai.

