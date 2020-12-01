PRophet Appoints Andrew Meranus as Executive Vice President of Sales

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PRophet, the first-ever AI-driven platform that predicts media interest, sentiment and spread before a story is pitched, has announced today the appointment of Andrew Meranus as Executive Vice President of Sales. Meranus will be responsible for driving the platform's sales strategy and supporting the company's product roadmap headed into 2021.

"I am thrilled to welcome Andrew to PRophet as our first Executive Vice President of Sales," said Aaron Kwittken, founder and CEO. "He has a wealth of experience leading the growth strategies of the most impactful companies in our industry, which will be invaluable as we look to continue evolving our platform into the new year."

"PRophet is unlike anything else in the market, marrying advanced software insights with traditional media relations strategies in a one-of-a-kind platform," said Andrew Meranus, Executive Vice President of Sales. "I am excited to join such a forward-thinking team and get to work on helping PRophet achieve its goals for 2021 and beyond."

Before joining PRophet, Meranus served as Senior Vice President of Partnerships and Alliances at Piano Software, a company offering high-performance cloud-based software and strategic services for customizable digital experiences and commercial relationships. He also served as Vice President of Sales. Prior to Piano, Meranus spent several years at industry leader PR Newswire and Cision, where he held several leadership positions focused on business development, agency strategy, and partnership management, including Vice President.

PRophet was launched in October 2020 as part of MDC Partners, with the aim of helping brands and organizations perfect and refine their earned media strategies before going to market with a pitch, guided by the platform's proprietary combination of artificial intelligence, natural language processing and machine learning technologies. PRophet analyzes past stories and compares a brand's press release or pitch to predict media interest and sentiment.

About PRophet

PRophet is the first-ever AI-driven software-as-a service (SaaS) platform designed by and for the PR community that samples past stories to better predict future media interest, sentiment, and spread through natural language processing and machine learning. PRophet is owned by Ahteed, LLC, an MDC Ventures company and was founded by marketing industry thought leader and entrepreneur Aaron Kwittken alongside former political strategist, technologist, and author Mark Penn, currently President of Stagwell Group and chairman and CEO of MDC Partners and formerly with Microsoft. To learn more, visit prprophet.ai/home.

