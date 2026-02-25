Prophet Security Accelerates the Agentic AI SOC Movement with Strategic Investments from Amex Ventures and Citi Ventures

Funding advances the adoption of the Prophet Agentic AI SOC Platform, enabling security teams to respond to threats faster and with greater accuracy.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prophet Security, Inc., a pioneer in Agentic AI for Security Operations, today announced strategic investments from Amex Ventures and Citi Ventures. This capital infusion helps accelerate Prophet's mission of being a force multiplier for security teams, providing Agentic AI capabilities SOC analysts leverage to strengthen defenses against rapidly evolving threats. By tapping the speed and scalability of Agentic AI, SOC teams can better meet the rigorous demands of containing threats to today's modern enterprises.

Prophet's Agentic AI SOC Platform (Prophet AI) works alongside security analysts and automates manual, time-sensitive workflows across investigations, threat hunting, detection engineering, and incident response. Fortune 500 companies and enterprises across financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, high tech, and media are using Prophet AI's SOC Platform and achieving significant results including: 0 mins alert dwell time, 4 mins mean time to respond (MTTR), 98.5% fewer false positives when used alongside existing security tools compared to relying on those tools alone, and 10x increase in team productivity.

Gartner® Research, a global research and advisory company focusing on business and technology, "is seeing a rise in the application of AI SOC agent technologies that can overcome certain barriers to scale in security operations,1" and noted that "by 2027, 25% of common SOC tasks will become 50% more cost efficient due to automation enhancements and hyper scaling strategies.2"

"Security operations teams are facing more data, alerts, and pressure than ever before. With Prophet's approach leveraging agentic AI, we believe the SOC analyst workflow can be significantly uplifted to deliver the best outcomes for enterprises and their security teams," said Kevin Weber, Managing Director, Amex Ventures. "We are excited to support the team as they scale and reimagine an 'AI-native' SOC."

"With the prevalence of generative AI models, bad actors now have new tool stacks that greatly magnify their capability and speed," said Nick Sands, investor with Citi Ventures. "Security Operation Center professionals will need tools to combat this newfound speed and improve their Mean Time to Respond (MTTR). We're excited about Prophet Security's unique approach to improving automation within the SOC using AI Agents and are thrilled to partner with Kamal, Vibhav and team on the journey."

"There's no doubt that bad actors are leveraging AI to launch complex attacks with greater speed and velocity," said Kamal Shah, co-founder and CEO of Prophet Security. "Security teams can tap Agentic AI to combat these threats, and this investment from Amex Ventures and Citi Ventures helps us accelerate getting these essential defenses to SOC teams worldwide."

About Prophet Security:

Prophet Security's mission is to transform security operations by delivering an Agentic AI SOC Platform that automates the manual, repetitive processes involved in detecting, investigating, and responding to security threats. Prophet AI serves as a force multiplier for SOC teams, reducing mean time to respond, eliminating alert fatigue, and enabling security analysts to elevate their roles and focus on higher priority security tasks. Prophet Security is backed by Accel, Bain Capital Ventures, Amex Ventures, and Citi Ventures. Learn more at https://www.prophetsecurity.ai

