Prophetic to Power D.R. Horton's AI-Driven Land Acquisition at National Scale

Largest U.S. homebuilder to deploy AI-native platform org-wide to speed land decisions and help accelerate housing supply

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prophetic, an AI-native platform for land acquisition and development analysis, today announced that D.R. Horton, the largest U.S. homebuilder, has selected its platform for an org-wide deployment across 30+ states. The move marks one of the most significant applications of artificial intelligence in U.S. homebuilding to date, aimed at tackling a critical challenge: how to bring affordable new housing supply online faster amid rising demand and complex land-use rules, enabling faster, more sustainable growth across the U.S. market

"Prophetic was built for this moment," said Oliver Alexander, Founder & CEO of Prophetic. "Housing demand is outpacing supply across the U.S., and land teams need rapid discovery and faster site evaluation, turning thousands of pages of zoning rules and parcel data into clear, verifiable buy-or-don't-buy decisions. Our AI platform lets teams evaluate dramatically more opportunities in less time, supporting growth across markets."

Why it matters

The U.S. housing market is short an estimated 4.7M homes according to a new Zillow® analysis of recently released Census data, putting sustained pressure on builders to deliver supply faster. Yet the process of bringing new housing units to market remains constrained by manual diligence and complex local zoning codes, often stretching thousands of pages.

Prophetic's AI-native platform translates zoning rules, environmental data, and parcel records into instant, verifiable site potential. Prophetic customers have already analyzed 183,000 parcels across 20 states identifying over 3,000 high potential development sites that have been, or are being pursued for, acquisition. What once took weeks of analysis can now be done in minutes, enabling evaluation of far more opportunities at national scale.

"One of the largest challenges to providing affordable housing is the identification, acquisition and entitlement of land suitable for development. We are confident the insights provided by Prophetic are going to help us expand homeownership opportunities for hard-working American individuals and families," said Jason Jones, VP Data Analytics, D.R. Horton.

How it works

Prophetic applies AI to unify zoning rules, environmental diligence, parcel ownership data, and market activity into a single platform, featuring ZoneAI™, SiteAI™, DevMap™, DealDesk™, and SearchAI™. Instead of manually parsing thousands of pages of codes and maps, land teams generate zoning-aware site plans, yield estimates, and consistent go/no-go guidance in minutes. That consistency lets homebuilders, developers, engineering firms, and brokerages nationwide evaluate more opportunities with confidence and at scale.

