Prophix® Announces General Availability of Prophix One™ Account Reconciliation

For next-generation finance leaders, Prophix One Account Reconciliation provides relief from disjointed, manual processes that leave room for error and confusion

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Prophix ®, a leading innovator in financial performance management, announced the general availability of Prophix One™ Account Reconciliation, a new collaborative solution for a smarter, faster financial close management process.

High-growth organizations, particularly in the midmarket, have traditionally struggled with offline reconciliation methods that require manual input, leading to delays and the risk for errors and potential bottlenecks in the cycle. Prophix One Account Reconciliation empowers finance teams to accelerate the reconciliation process by automating tasks, leveraging efficient workflows, and gaining a comprehensive view to ensure an accurate and confident financial close. Finance leaders with an eye towards the next generation of financial readiness can now standardize the close process with reconciliation templates, transparent controls, robust tracking, integrated break support, and unified close performance analysis.

"With the launch of Prophix One, we've already altered the landscape for midmarket finance leaders by providing a truly integrated platform that relies on a single version of the truth. Adding Prophix One Account Reconciliation to the platform shifts that landscape even further with a simple, straightforward application that demystifies a complex process and makes it accessible to just about anyone in the office of finance," said Alok Ajmera, president and CEO, Prophix.

Prophix One Account Reconciliation

Prophix One Account Reconciliation revolutionizes the close process by automating tedious tasks and providing a centralized platform for managing all account reconciliation activities. The application builds on a comprehensive suite of tools that ensure consistency, accuracy, and transparency throughout the financial close cycle.

Key Benefits:

Seamless Collaboration : Via a comprehensive close management command center, monitor close progress by period and entity, and keep tabs on task completion, overall progress, and the status of every key account.

: Via a comprehensive close management command center, monitor close progress by period and entity, and keep tabs on task completion, overall progress, and the status of every key account. Improved Data Quality: Reduce errors by eliminating manual data entry and reliance on multiple versions of spreadsheets. Create one version of the truth to trust and rely upon.

Reduce errors by eliminating manual data entry and reliance on multiple versions of spreadsheets. Create one version of the truth to trust and rely upon. Enhanced Visibility into Reconciliation Process: Ensure a consistent, standardized, repeatable reconciliation process. Ensure visibility and accuracy for informed decision making.

Ensure a consistent, standardized, repeatable reconciliation process. Ensure visibility and accuracy for informed decision making. Real-time Updates : Don't miss a reconciliation ever again. Deploy workflows to receive real-time updates, comments, and visibility into progress. When a reconciled difference nets out and is submitted, an approval request gets automatically triggered.

: Don't miss a reconciliation ever again. Deploy workflows to receive real-time updates, comments, and visibility into progress. When a reconciled difference nets out and is submitted, an approval request gets automatically triggered. Clear Progress Tracking : Tracking reconciliation progress is crystal clear via built-in process monitoring functionality which provides a comprehensive, bird's eye view of the progress of a reconciliation. The application's close performance analysis capability helps spot bottlenecks, anticipate challenges, and optimize resource allocation.

: Tracking reconciliation progress is crystal clear via built-in process monitoring functionality which provides a comprehensive, bird's eye view of the progress of a reconciliation. The application's close performance analysis capability helps spot bottlenecks, anticipate challenges, and optimize resource allocation. Effortless Close Package Generation: Even when audit season approaches, putting together close packages is easy. Choose accounts and the application will compile and export detailed information as an Excel output to provide everything auditors will need.

"Prophix One, including its new Account Reconciliation capabilities, is extremely user friendly," noted Yu Gnezil, controller at Jamul Indian Village Development Corporation. "The application's To Do List, for instance, gives our team a very clear picture of our overall process - not just via tracking and status features, but also through the ability to include customizable instructions within the platform, which is very helpful as we grow or have staff turnover."

An on-demand webinar around transforming your month/quarter/year-end close can be viewed online here.

Customer Support for Prophix One

Since the launch of Prophix One at the Prophix Live! event in April 2024, support for the platform and validation of the company's holistic approach to financial management has been resounding.

Prophix earned six "2024 Top Rated" awards from Trust Radius in Project Management, Budgeting and Forecasting, Financial Close, Sales Forecasting, Cash Flow Management, and Corporate Performance Management (CPM). Customer feedback was the sole determining factor in these TrustRadius award wins.

Additionally, the software marketplace G2 has produced its Summer 2024 Reports, outlining the latest trends in B2B software based on authentic user reviews and G2 research expertise. Prophix received 13 total badges across multiple categories and was named a Leader for Corporate Performance Management, as well as both Enterprise & Mid-Market Budget & Forecasting and Financial Close.

To learn more about Prophix One, Account Reconciliation, or to set up a demonstration, visit Prophix.

About Prophix

Ambitious finance leaders engage with Prophix to drive progress and do their best work. Leveraging Prophix One, a Financial Performance Platform, to improve the speed and accuracy of decision-making within a harmonized user experience, global finance teams are empowered to step into the next generation of finance with no reservation.

Crush complexity, reduce uncertainty, and illuminate data with access to best-in-class automated insights and planning, budgeting, forecasting, reporting, and consolidation functionalities. Prophix is a private company, backed by Hg Capital, a leading investor in software and services businesses. More than 3,000 active customers across the globe rely on Prophix to achieve organizational success. Additional information at www.prophix.com .

SOURCE Prophix Software