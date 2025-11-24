Prophix® Launches Prophix One Availability in AWS Marketplace

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Prophix®, a global leader in financial performance management, announced today that Prophix One™, its industry-leading Autonomous Finance platform, is now available in AWS Marketplace, which helps organizations easily discover, test, buy, deploy and manage thousands of software solutions, including pre-built AI agents and ready-to-integrate tools, all in one convenient destination.

Prophix One delivers a comprehensive suite of capabilities across planning, budgeting, forecasting, reporting, close, and consolidation—all within a unified, cloud-based experience. Combining AI and innovative technology, Prophix One simplifies complex financial processes and empowers organizations to achieve greater clarity through intelligent insights, expand capacity by automating routine tasks, and build confidence in every decision. By bringing all critical finance functions together in one integrated platform, Prophix enables finance teams to elevate their role as strategic partners to the business.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers will now have access to Prophix One's Autonomous Finance solutions directly within AWS Marketplace. This provides AWS customers with the ability to streamline the purchase and management of Prophix One within their AWS Marketplace account.

"Finance teams today are expected to deliver strategic guidance at speed," said Alok Ajmera, President and CEO of Prophix. "Making Prophix One available in AWS Marketplace simplifies access to our Autonomous Finance platform, enabling organizations to unlock real-time insights and drive faster, smarter financial decisions in a dynamic business landscape."

Prophix One is now generally available in AWS Marketplace. For more information on Prophix and its financial management platform, please visit https://www.prophix.com/.

About Prophix

Prophix® is a global leader in financial performance management, empowering finance teams to lead with clarity, capacity, and confidence. From planning and budgeting to forecasting, reporting, reconciliation, and consolidation, Prophix brings it all together in one intelligent platform.

Prophix One™, the flagship Autonomous Finance Platform, combines AI, automation, and intuitive technology to simplify complex work and elevate finance to a more strategic role. With nearly four decades of innovation and a global footprint serving more than 3,000 customers in 100+ countries, Prophix is the trusted partner for organizations ready to transform finance into the driving force behind business growth.

SOURCE Prophix