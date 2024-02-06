Prophix Names Aaron Levine Chief Financial Officer and Ryan Van Hatten to Chief Operating Officer

Prophix broadens C-suite as it scales global customer and partner engagement, adds to its innovative, comprehensive Financial Performance Platform

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prophix, a leader in financial performance management, today announced immediate changes to its senior leadership team, naming Aaron Levine as its new chief financial officer (CFO) and appointing longtime CFO Ryan Van Hatten to the role of chief operating officer (COO).

In 2024, Prophix continues on a growth trajectory that has included an expansion of its customer base and partner networks, the addition of critical applications to its comprehensive and innovative Financial Performance Platform, and the exploration of new paths to scale its portfolio and geographic reach. These changes to the senior leadership team recognize the ongoing corporate evolution of Prophix and ensures the company is in the best possible position to identify, nurture, and capitalize upon ongoing growth opportunities.

"Prophix's goal is to be the dominant mid-market platform serving the global office of the CFO," said Alok Ajmera, chief executive officer of Prophix. "To achieve that goal, we need a dynamic, time-tested leadership team with the skills and expertise to direct customer-focused organizations at scale. Aaron's extensive experience, which includes steering multiple SaaS businesses towards the $500 million threshold and beyond, dovetails perfectly with our growth strategy. At the same time, we're fortunate to have Ryan Van Hatten in the ideal spot to step up and lead our global operations as our plans to grow rapidly become a reality."

Aaron Levine joins Prophix as CFO with more than 20 years of experience working with private equity and venture-backed organizations in the technology industry. Most recently serving as CFO at ChurnZero, a customer success platform, Levine held the same role at the software companies EveryAction and BluVector, leveraging his analytical, communication, and managerial expertise to grow revenue and oversee M&A activity.

"I'm honored to accept the opportunity to work with the incredible team at Prophix and I look forward to helping the company reach its ambitious goals in the months and years ahead," said Levine. "I know from my own experience that the market for agile, intuitive, and precise financial performance management is still largely untapped, particularly for mid-market organizations. With the right tactics in place and a rapidly evolving platform with unparalleled capabilities, I'm very excited about what lies ahead for this organization."

Ryan Van Hatten, Prophix CFO since 2016, will now serve as chief operating officer. A "Phixer" for nearly two decades, Van Hatten's unique path from consultant to operations director to CFO is indicative of the broadening nature of the role within the C-suite's decision making. As COO, Van Hatten will continue to contribute cross-functional expertise and leadership to Prophix, with a focus on implementing the company's core strategies into its daily operations at a global level.

"I'm thrilled to embark on the next chapter of my career at Prophix as chief operating officer," said Van Hatten. "This transition is perfectly timed to meet a pivotal moment in our market, and I am looking forward to applying the best practices I've acquired as a leader within the Office of the CFO and using them to drive operational excellence for Prophix. With the platform and people we have in place, we have a real opportunity to introduce next-generation finance to midmarket customers around the world and I can't wait to see what we can do."

About Prophix

Ambitious finance leaders use Prophix to drive progress. By improving the speed and accuracy of decision making, Prophix's Financial Performance Platform elevates the talents of finance teams to do their best work. Crush complexity, reduce uncertainty, and illuminate insights with access to best-in-class AI insights and planning, budgeting, forecasting, reporting, and consolidation functionalities. Prophix is a private company, backed by Hg Capital, a leading investor in software and services businesses. More than 2,500 active customers across the globe rely on Prophix to achieve organizational success. Additional information at www.prophix.com.

