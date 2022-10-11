Prophix Recognized as a Winner of the 2022 Nucleus Research ROI Awards

Prophix delivers 110% annual return on investment for customer Mission Health Communities

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prophix Software , a global leader in Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software, today announced that Florida-based Mission Health Communities (MHC) was a recipient of Nucleus Research's 2022 ROI Award for their work with Prophix. The annual awards recognize the top enterprise technology implementations based on the overall value delivered by each solution.

Using Prophix's cloud-based software to standardize and streamline operations across its finance and accounting departments, MHC achieved 110% return on investment (ROI) and saw its total payback realized in just 18 months. Prior to implementing Prophix's corporate performance management (CPM) software, MHC relied on excel for budgeting and accounting, which made coordination of MHC's 30 locations a cumbersome task riddled with human error. Implementing Prophix helped MHC automate and standardize the organization's financial processes, leading to over 40% reduction in time spent on the annual budgeting process. Additionally, MHC leveraged Prophix to create a PPE inventory tracking program within three days to save over $200,000 in potential labor costs during COVID-19. Key benefits of the implementation included increased user productivity, improved business agility and improved organizational visibility.

"Considering the wide array of data available to finance teams today, and the continuous uncertainties of today's business climate, investing in cloud-based CPM software is a necessity for businesses to accurately manage budgets and operational costs in real-time for quick decision making," said Alok Ajmera, CEO of Prophix Software. "The results Mission Health Communities' has seen from its CPM implementation emphasizes the significance of making this digital transformation in the office of finance and illustrates Prophix's track record of helping our customers modernize their financial planning and analysis to benefit the bottom line."

"Prophix Software has leveraged product innovation and industry leadership to create a solution that is driving real impact for customers, such as Mission Health Technologies," said Isaac Gould, research manager at Nucleus Research. "Investment in enterprise technology is increasingly beneficial to make sense of today's complex global economy, and the results Mission Health is seeing from Prophix's CPM software proves that such investments can accelerate cost savings and drive competitive advantage."

The top 10 winners of Nucleus Research's 2022 ROI Awards were selected from hundreds of IT project nominations submitted by a range of industries. Independent ROI assessment calculations of the actual business benefits and ROI achieved by each project were performed by Nucleus Research's analysts. You can read the full Mission Health Communities and Prophix ROI case study here .

About Prophix

To empower mid-market companies to achieve their goals, Prophix provides an integrated, cloud-based platform to the Office of Finance; one that delivers planning, budgeting, reporting, forecasting and consolidation solutions. With Prophix, finance leaders improve profitability and minimize risk and put the focus back on what matters most – uncovering business opportunities. Prophix supports the future with AI innovations that adapt to meet the strategic realities of more than 2,600 active customers, globally, who rely on Prophix to deliver tangible business outcomes and transform the way they work. For more information, visit www.prophix.com.

About Nucleus Research

Nucleus Research is a global provider of investigative, case-based technology research and advisory services. The company's ROI-focused research approach provides unique insight into the actual results technology solutions deliver, allowing organizations to cut through marketing hype to understand real operational value and select or renew the best technology solution for their environment. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com.

SOURCE Prophix