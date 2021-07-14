Prophylaxis Pastes Sales to Soar as Dental Disorders Continue Rising: Fact.MR Concludes in a Latest Market Survey

- 170 Pages Market Research Survey by Fact.MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Emphasizes Key Trends Driving Prophylaxis Pastes Market Growth

- The Fact.MR market analysis on prophylaxis pastes market provides insights into developments across various segments in the market including product type, application, and distribution channel. It also highlights growth strategies adopted by leading players to improve sales in the market

NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasing prevalence of periodontal disorders, dental caries, and tooth erosion and sensitivity due to lack of oral hygiene is translating into demand for prophylaxis pastes. As oral hygiene awareness increases globally, the market is set to witness steady growth, with a spike in sales of prophylaxis pastes, find Fact.MR in this study.

As stated by the World Health Organization WHO in the Global Burden of Disease report indicated that nearly 3.5 million people suffer from dental disorders, with 2.3 million adults suffering from permanent teeth carries and 530 million children suffering from primary teeth caries.

Yearly increase in these numbers has underscored the need for proper oral hygiene education among the masses, which in turn is creating the demand for fine grit prophylaxis pastes. These pastes are suitable for removing soft deposits and plaque from tooth surfaces are widely preferred by consumers for at-home use.

In addition, sales uptick of coarse grit prophylaxis pastes in projected during the assessment period, as these pastes effectively remove enamel staining caused due to poor oral hygiene regimes.

With the novel coronavirus outbreak in 2020, global lockdown restrictions stunted the use of prophylaxis pastes in dental clinics. Supply of commercially sold prophylaxis was also affected due to improper logistics.

However, availability of prophylaxis pastes through online channels is garnering profitable returns in the market, further shaping the sales outlook of prophylaxis pastes positively through 2031.

Manufacturers of prophylaxis pastes are exploring opportunities to launch innovative and efficient products that go in line with consumers' demand regarding fine, medium, and coarse grit prophylaxis pastes. Introduction of flavors, textures and new ingredients to target specific tooth problems in prophylaxis pastes will foster sales in the upcoming years.

As per Fact.MR, the U.S. will emerge as the most lucrative market during the assessment period, owing to robust healthcare infrastructure and rising geriatric population in the country will underpin the growth of prophylaxis pastes market through 2031.

"Increasing awareness regarding oral hygiene, coupled with product innovations to suit consumer requirement will continue attracting sales throughout in the market through the forecast period," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Prophylaxis Pastes Market Analysis

With growing awareness regarding oral hygiene, the prophylaxis pastes market is forecast to witness healthy growth between 2021 and 2031.

Fine grit prophylaxis pastes will lead the product segment for being the most preferred type among consumers.

Application of prophylaxis pastes in dental clinics will witness an uptick during post-COVID-19 resumption in dental treatment.

Online pharmacies will emerge as the most profitable distribution channel, owing to easy availability and delivery, along with a wider product range to choose from.

The U.S. is forecast to account for maximum sales of prophylaxis pastes, as dental disorders among the geriatric population continue to rise.

The U.K. will offer lucrative growth opportunities in the market due to the presence of leading market players in the country.

Growth Drivers:

Product innovations in prophylaxis pastes including new flavors, textures, and ingredients will attract sales in the market.

Easy availability of prophylaxis pastes through online sales channels will boost sales throughout the forecast period.

Key Restraints:

Lack of awareness regarding ingredients used in prophylaxis pastes will stunt market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Top companies in prophylaxis pastes market are focusing on research and development aimed at product innovation to support the growing customer demand. Partnerships and collaborations are among other growth strategies leveraged by leading players in the market. For instance:

In September 2020 , Germany -based consumer goods chemical company Henkel collaborated with Keystone Industries to further scale business in the industry by offering additive manufacturing solutions in dental care.

, -based consumer goods chemical company Henkel collaborated with Keystone Industries to further scale business in the industry by offering additive manufacturing solutions in dental care. In August 2018 , G&H Orthodontics and Premier Dental collaboratively launched innovative oral care solutions for more treatment options and better results.

Top Distributors of Prophylaxis Pastes Include:

3M

VOCO GmbH

Keystone Industries

Directa AB

Crosstex International Inc.

Dentsply Sirona

Young Dental

Sultan Healthcare

Kerr Corporation

Premier Dental

Ultradent Products Inc.

Preventech Technologies

Water Pik Inc.

More Valuable Insights on Prophylaxis Pastes Market

Fact MR provides an unbiased analysis of the prophylaxis pastes market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period 2021 - 2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the global prophylaxis pastes market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Product:

Fine Grit

Medium Grit

Coarse Grit

Extra-coarse grift

Application:

Dental Academic & Research Institutes

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug stores

Online Pharmacies

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Prophylaxis Pastes Market Report

The report offers insight into prophylaxis pastes market demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for prophylaxis pastes market between 2021 and 2031

Prophylaxis pastes market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Prophylaxis pastes market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

