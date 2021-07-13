Propionic Acid Market 2021-2025 | Featuring BASF SE, Corbion NV, and Daicel Corp. | Technavio

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

The propionic acid market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Propionic Acid Market Participants:

BASF SE

The company offers propionic acid in a wide range of grades and concentrations.

Corbion NV

The company offers propionic acid in a wide range of grades and concentrations.

Daicel Corp.

The company offers propionic acid in a wide range of grades and concentrations.

https://www.technavio.com/report/propionic-acid-market-industry-analysis

Propionic Acid Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Propionic acid market is segmented as below:

Application

Animal Feed and Grain Preservatives



Sodium And Calcium Propionate



CAP



Others

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

The propionic acid market is driven by the use of propionic acid in food preservation. In addition, the increased use of propionic acid in the agricultural sector is expected to trigger the propionic acid market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

