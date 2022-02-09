Propionic Acid Market size worth $ 1.4 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 2.78% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Propionic Acid Market" By Application (Food Preservatives, Herbicides, Cellulose Acetate Propionate), By End-User (Food And Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Agriculture). According to Verified Market Research, the Global Propionic Acid Market size was valued at USD 1.1 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1.4 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 2.78% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=216072

Browse in-depth TOC on "Propionic Acid Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Propionic Acid Market Overview

The Increasing application of Propionic Acid being used as a preservative in packaged food and animal feed is the most important factor responsible for the growth of this Propionic Acid Market. The utilization of propionic Acid in herbicides and the production of cellulose acetate propionate is another key reason for the growth of this industry. Due to the fast-changing lifestyle of people, the need and demand for packaged food and that too hygienic food products are other elements that increase the growth of the Propionic Acid Market. As the major implementation of propionic Acid is found in it being used as a preservative to prevent the rise of bacteria and fungus and increase the shelf life of food products.

The enlarged environmental concerns over the period about the usage of herbicides is one of the major factors responsible for restraining the growth of this market. One more element is the scarcity of innovative ideas while offering products is another factor that may hinder the growth of this industry. Moreover, the overall revenue is being affected as the market players are being challenged by the situations which influence them to deduct margins on sales of products, this is another factor that may act as a barrier in the growth of the Propionic Acid Market.

Key Developments

In 2021, Celanese global chemical materials company, announced a global surcharge on its portfolio of Amcel, Celcon, Hostaform, and other polyacetal products in response to a recent surge in global energy prices.

In 2019, BASF SE settled a propionic Acid second manufacturing plant in Nanjing , China . This is expected to help BASF SE meet the market.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Corbion N.V., Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Oman Oil Company SAOC, Celanese Corporation, BASF SE, Dow Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, Perstorp Holding AB, Hawkins, Inc., among others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Propionic Acid Market On the basis of Application, End-User, and Geography.

Propionic Acid Market, By Application

Food Preservatives



Herbicides



Cellulose Acetate Propionate



Others

Propionic Acid Market, By End-User

Food And Beverages



Pharmaceuticals



Personal Care



Agriculture



Others

Propionic Acid Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Glycolic Acid Market By Grade (Cosmetic Grade, Technical Grade), By Application (Personal Care & Dermatology, Industrial), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Fluorosilicic Acid Market By Application (Fluorinating Agents, Agricultural Chemicals, Surface Treating Agents), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Food Glazing Agents Market By Type (Stearic Acid, Beeswax, Carnauba Wax), By Function (Coating Agents, Surface Finishing Agents, Firming Agents), By Application (Bakery, Confectionery, Functional Foods), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Benzoic Acid Market By Application (Benzoates, Benzoate Plasticizers, Alkyd Resins), By End User (Food & Beverages, Chemical Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top 7 Food Enzyme Companies refining food products' taste globally

Visualize Propionic Acid Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Verified Market Research