Propolis Market size to grow by USD 61.06 Mn in 2026, Health Benefits Of Consuming Propolis to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Propolis Market" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Propolis Market 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the propolis market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 61.06 million. The report extensively covers propolis market segmentation by application (healthcare, personal care and cosmetics, and food and beverages) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Free Sample Report.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

One of the key drivers driving propolis market growth is the health benefits of consuming propolis. Propolis compositions have anti-viral, antifungal, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties, as well as the ability to protect against some bacteria, viruses, and fungi. Furthermore, applying propolis-based products to the skin on a regular basis, such as propolis cream, helps prevent infections and treats minor burns.

Propolis consumption also improves immune response and prevents inflammation, infections, nose and throat cancer, intestinal disorders, ulcers, and tuberculosis. Such health benefits will drive propolis consumption during the forecast period. However, factors such as the declining number of honey bee colonies will challenge market growth. Buy Sample Report.

Propolis Market Geographical Segmentation

APAC will account for 45% of market growth. In APAC, the key markets for propolis are China, Australia, and Japan. The market in this region will grow faster than the market in other regions. Over the forecast period, online distribution channels will aid the propolis market growth in APAC.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Apis Flora Industrial e Comercial Ltda.: The company offers a wide range of products such as personal care, food and beverage, and specialty products derived from natural sources.

Country Life Vitamins LLC: Through this segment, the company offers amino acids, digestive enzymes and probiotics, miscellaneous specialty supplements, antioxidants, fish oils, Omegas, multivitamins, and calcium, among others.

Fytexia SAS: The company manufactures natural ingredients such as polyphenol concentrates and microbiota homeostasis.

Herb Pharm LLC: The company offers propolis products such as rapid immune boost and soothing throat spray.

INW Manufacturing LLC: The company manufactures dietary supplements, sports nutrition, and personal care products.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Related Reports

Fresh Food Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The fresh food market share is expected to increase by 420.04 million tons from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.04%.

Hummus Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The hummus market share is expected to increase by USD 1.75 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.41%

Propolis Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.29% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 61.06 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.57 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, Australia, Japan, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Apis Flora Industrial e Comercial Ltda., Bio Botanica Inc., California Gold Nutrition, Comvita Ltd., Country Life Vitamins LLC, Fytexia SAS, Herb Pharm LLC, Hi Tech Natural Products India Ltd., iHerb LLC, INW Manufacturing LLC, Laprell Beehive Products Inc., Manuka Health New Zealand Ltd., Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd., NaturaNectar LLC, Natures Goodness Australia Pty Ltd., NOW Health Group Inc., Nutraceutical Corp., SDM Nutraceuticals Inc., Sunyata Productos Alternativos Ltda., Uniflora Nutraceutica Ltda., Wax Green USA, and YS Organic Bee Farms Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Staples" Research Reports

