Propolis Market size worth $ 887.10 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 5.4% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Propolis Market" By Product Type (Capsules, Liquids, and Creams), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Pharmacies and Drugstores, Online Retail Stores). According to Verified Market Research, the Global Propolis Market size was valued at USD 576.75 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 887.10 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Propolis Market Overview

The rising use of natural products in many sectors and segments has been a major factor in Propolis Market expansion. Propolis is used as a key raw ingredient in the food and beverage, personnel care, and pharmaceutical industries, which has boosted the market's growth. The use of propolis products in the pharmaceutical industry has raised significantly over the years. The properties such as anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and anti-inflammatory, are considered as a key growth factors for propolis. Furthermore, major manufacturers provide propolis-based medicines to meet specific health demands. As a result, one of the primary factors driving propolis demand in the global market is the various health advantages, in addition to the simple availability of products containing propolis extracts.

Because it includes aliphatic alcohols, aldehydes, aromatic acids, flavonoids, terpenoids, and ethers, amino acids chemical components, propolis has several advantages. The increasing use of propolis in food, cosmetics, and skincare is fueling the growth of the Propolis Market. Furthermore, the overall Propolis Market is growing at a rapid rate, owing to reasons such as its widespread usage in dermatological products, neurodermatitis, ointment formulation, and the treatment of different fungal diseases. However, the market's growth would be restrained by an increase in allergy cases induced by propolis consumption.

Propolis can potentially produce an allergic response when taken for a long period. An eczema-like skin breakout is the most common allergic response. Additionally, a lack of standardization across different brands will become a challenging factor in the market growth.

Key Developments

In 2019: NaturaNectar launched its bee propolis skincare line in the United States .

Key Players

The major players in the market are Y.S. Eco Bee Farms, California Gold Nutrition, Nature's Answer, Now Foods, NaturaNectar, Honey Gardens, Gummiology, Country Life, Natural Factors.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Propolis Market On the basis of Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography.

Propolis Market, By Product Type

Capsules



Liquids



Creams

Propolis Market, By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets



Pharmacies And Drugstores



Online Retail Stores

Propolis Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

