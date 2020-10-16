Proponent Continues Growth in APAC Region by Partnering With Allen Airlines

BREA, Calif., Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Proponent, the world's largest independent aerospace distributor, today announced its new partnership with Allen Airlines, an innovative, boutique Airline startup offering travel between New York and Hong Kong. Following Proponent's recent announcement of their new Singapore facility, this move further supports Proponent's commitment to expanding their aviation service and expertise within Asia.

Joe S.T. Wang, Chairman and CEO of Allen Airlines said, "During my special trip to California, and after meeting with the team in Los Angeles, we knew a partnership with Proponent would be important. Providing a safe and first-rate airline service depends heavily on superior quality aircraft components delivered as and when we need them." He went on to say, "In the face of COVID-19, many airlines face serious challenges, but we feel confident knowing that with Proponent we will be fully equipped and supported to succeed and thrive through these times."

Allen Airlines was founded in January 2019 by Joe S.T. Wang as a modern and personalized means of travel. Allen Airlines has established facilities at John F. Kennedy International Airport (New York, US) with the first long haul flight route going from New York to Hong Kong. Allen Airlines also plans on providing short haul flights within Asia.

As the major components supplier, Proponent will be providing primarily seating, galley, lavatory, and trolley components initially with plans in place to expand.

Jeff Nixon, COO at Proponent, said: "We are thrilled to have Allen Airlines as a new customer of Proponent and are privileged to be able to meet their service needs and be a part of their prosperous journey into the aviation industry."

Proponent is a leading independent global aerospace parts distribution business headquartered in Brea, California. As well as providing traditional distribution services to airlines, MROs and OEMs, the company also provides a range of inventory management solutions designed to reduce operating costs and improve supply chain performance. The company's focus is on providing outstanding quality and value by better understanding its customers and delivering time-based service advantages.

Allen Airlines was established on January 18, 2019. It is a boutique airline that puts safety first and provides the highest quality service. Allen Airlines creates a dream flying experience in the sky with flight safety, breaking the traditional aviation model with innovative experiences and services.

