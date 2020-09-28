Proponent Opens Brand New Singapore Facility to Support the APAC Region

BREA, Calif., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Proponent is proud to announce the grand opening of its new Singapore location. This facility, featuring 1,100 square meters of operations space and 700 square meters of office space, will serve as Proponent's main distribution hub for the Asia Pacific region. The Singapore office's increased capacity and expanded inventory will allow Proponent to best serve its valued partners throughout the growing region. The company plans to strategically grow its personnel along with expanding its offerings in distribution, kitting, and repair services.

"Proponent and its family of integrated companies have had a long-standing presence in Asia over the last decade. As this market continues to grow, we are investing in facilities and personnel to accommodate that growth and offer an expanding set of services and inventory to our partners," said Erik Krol, Vice President, Asia Development. "This new facility supports our long-term commitment to the region, and Seletar Aerospace Park is providing us an excellent location to suit our growth plans. Proponent wants to take an active role in supporting the growth ambitions of our customers, MRO and OEM partners."

About Proponent

Proponent is a leading independent global aerospace parts distribution business headquartered in Brea, California. As well as providing traditional distribution services to airlines, MROs and OEMs, the company also provides a range of inventory management solutions designed to reduce operating costs and improve supply chain performance. The company's focus is on providing outstanding quality and value by better understanding its customers and delivering time-based service advantages.

