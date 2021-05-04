Proponent Selected by Sine Draco Aviation Technology to Support A321-200 SDF Freighter Conversions

BREA, Calif., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Proponent has been selected by Sine Draco Aviation Technology to serve as a Tier 1 supplier of machined parts and other conversion hardware for Sine Draco's A321 freighter conversion program.

Sine Draco's A321-200 SDF converts popular, fuel-efficient Airbus A321 passenger aircraft into a highly capable and efficient cargo platform. The conversion provides for a total cargo volume of over 7,600 square feet and a gross payload capacity of 62,000 lbs.

Proponent

Under the deal, Sine Draco's team will leverage Proponent's expertise in logistics, purchasing, warehousing, and global delivery. The partnership will streamline the A321-200 SDF conversion process and allow customers to begin experiencing the benefits of the innovative platform as soon as possible.

"It's an honor to partner with Sine Draco to support this exciting program," said Jeff Nixon, CCO of Proponent. "The A321-200 SDF conversion is an important tool that will allow the global aviation market to meet the surging demand for freight services with an efficient, capable aircraft."

The partnership builds on Proponent's decades of global aerospace distribution experience and represents the latest innovative solution developed to help its customers succeed.

"The addition of Proponent to Sine Draco's list of key partners for our A321-200 SDF passenger-to freighter conversion is a very exciting and strategic step for our program," says Sine Draco's Chief Executive Officer, Alex Deriugin. "The Proponent team members are experts in logistics, purchasing, warehousing, and global delivery of aviation equipment which will be critical to the success of Sine Draco's conversion program."

The passenger-to-freighter conversion of the first A321-200 SDF is scheduled to begin in mid-2021, with FAA approval for the platform anticipated in late 2021 or early 2022. The platform offers 30% more cargo volume than the popular 737-800 freighter and is designed to meet the needs of regional and express delivery operators.

About Proponent

Proponent is a leading independent global aerospace parts distribution business headquartered in Brea, California. As well as providing traditional distribution services to airlines, MROs, and OEMs, the company also provides a range of inventory management solutions designed to reduce operating costs and improve supply chain performance. The company's focus is on providing outstanding quality and value by better understanding its customers and delivering time-based service advantages. Learn more at proponent.com.

About Sine Draco

Sine Draco is a multinational corporation with headquarters in Nanchang, Jiangxi Province, China, with a subsidiary in Bellevue, Washington, USA. Sine Draco provides a wide range of management, certification, technical, design, and engineering services for the international commercial aviation industry. For more information, please visit www.sinedraco.com.

