Proposal for Board of Directors of AB Volvo

Press information from AB Volvo's Election Committee

As previously announced, the Election Committee of AB Volvo proposes Pär Boman to be elected new Chairman of the Board and Board member at the Annual General Meeting on March 27, 2024. The Election Committee also proposes the re-election of the Board members Matti Alahuhta, Bo Annvik, Jan Carlson, Eric Elzvik, Martha Finn Brooks, Kurt Jofs, Martin Lundstedt, Kathryn V. Marinello, Martina Merz and Helena Stjernholm. AB Volvo's current Chairman of the Board Carl-Henric Svanberg will not stand for re-election.

The Election Committee of AB Volvo comprises representatives of four of the company's largest shareholders, who together represent approximately 15.9 percent of the shares and approximately 39.6 percent of the votes, and the Chairman of the Board. The members who represent the largest shareholders are Fredrik Persson (AB Industrivärden), Anders Oscarsson (AMF and AMF Funds), Carina Silberg (Alecta) and Anders Algotsson (AFA Insurance).

February 20, 2024

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs more than 100,000 people and serves customers in almost 190 markets. In 2023, net sales amounted to SEK 553 billion (EUR 48 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

News Releases in Similar Topics

