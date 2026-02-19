Proposal for Board of Directors of AB Volvo

Press information from AB Volvo's Election Committe.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Election Committee of AB Volvo proposes the re-election of the Chairman of the Board Pär Boman, as well as of the Board members Bo Annvik, Jan Carlson, Eric Elzvik, Martha Finn Brooks, Kurt Jofs, Martin Lundstedt, Kathryn V. Marinello, Martina Merz and Helena Stjernholm at the Annual General Meeting on April 8, 2026. Matti Alahuhta will not stand for re-election.

The Election Committee of AB Volvo comprises representatives of four of the company's major shareholders, who together represent approximately 16 percent of the shares and approximately 39.8 percent of the votes, and the Chairman of the Board Pär Boman. The members who represent the major shareholders are Fredrik Persson (AB Industrivärden), Anders Oscarsson (AMF and AMF Funds), Carina Silberg (Alecta) and Anders Algotsson (AFA Insurance).

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs almost 100,000 people and serves customers in almost 180 markets. In 2025, net sales amounted to SEK 479 billion (EUR 43 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

