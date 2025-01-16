Proposal to Lower Nicotine Levels Represents Historic Step Forward for Public Health

Statement from Kathy Crosby, CEO and President, Truth Initiative

WASHINGTON, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) proposed rule to make cigarettes and certain other combusted tobacco products minimally or nonaddictive by limiting the level of nicotine represents a monumental step forward for public health. If implemented, this rule will shield future generations from addiction while offering millions of Americans who smoke — particularly those disproportionately harmed by tobacco use — a vital opportunity to break free from the cycle of nicotine addiction.

The proposed rule underscores the need for better quitting resources, such as Truth Initiative's EX® Program, a comprehensive, evidence-based digital smoking cessation program designed to help individuals quit nicotine and tobacco use. It offers proven, evidence-based tools designed to support quitting through personalized quit plans, interactive text messages, and 24/7 access to the nation's most established online quit community. For employers, health plans, government agencies and public health organizations, EX Program Enterprise delivers a proven-effective, customizable and HIPAA-compliant cessation solution that ensures businesses can play a critical role in helping people quit while fostering healthier workplaces.

While smoking rates have dropped precipitously in the past few decades, tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable death in the U.S., with more than 490,000 deaths annually attributable to cigarette smoking and exposure to secondhand tobacco smoke — about one in five of all deaths in the United States — according to the U.S. Surgeon General's report and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . The new, proposed nicotine product standard — which would cap nicotine at 95% lower than most products currently on the market — would prevent 48 million people from starting to smoke and save more than 4.3 million lives by 2100, according to the FDA. Within just the first year, more than 12.9 million smokers would quit, with that number climbing to 19.5 million after five years.

Without question, quitting nicotine is hard. This rule offers a chance to address the root of the problem — the addictive nature of these products — and save future generations from a lifetime of nicotine addiction.

About Truth Initiative

Truth Initiative® is a national nonprofit public health organization committed to a future free from lifelong addiction, fostering healthier lives and a more resilient nation. Our mission is to prevent youth and young adult nicotine addiction and empower quitting for all. Through our evidence-based, market-leading cessation EX® Program and national public education and prevention campaigns, we are leading the fight against youth and young adult tobacco use, which threatens to put a new generation at risk of lifetime nicotine addiction. Our rigorous scientific research and policy studies, community and youth engagement programs supporting populations at high risk of using tobacco, and innovation in tobacco dependence treatment continue to contribute to ending one of the most critical public health battles of our time. Based in Washington, D.C., our organization was established and funded through the 1998 Master Settlement Agreement between attorneys general from 46 states, five U.S. territories, and the tobacco industry. To learn more, visit truthinitiative.org .

About EX Program

EX® Program is a proven-effective tobacco cessation program, developed by Truth Initiative® with Mayo Clinic, that brings together the best evidence-based quitting approaches, interactive digital quitting programs, and the most established online quit community. EX Program has helped millions of youth and adults develop the skills and confidence to successfully quit. Truth Initiative research has shown that EX Program text messages can increase a user's odds of quitting by up to 40%. To learn more, visit exprogram.com .

About EX Program Enterprise

Developed by Truth Initiative® with Mayo Clinic, EX® Program Enterprise is the best strategic partner for employers, health plans, and public health organizations to end smoking, vaping, and nicotine use. Sponsored users receive multimodal quitting support, available in both English and Spanish. Clients get real-time dashboards to track performance, year-round promotions, and expert client success guidance. To learn more about available options visit exprogram.com/enterprise .

SOURCE Truth Initiative