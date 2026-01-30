Proposals of the Shareholders' Nomination Board of Bioretec Ltd to the Annual General Meeting 2026

Bioretec Ltd Company announcement 30 January 2026 at 1.45 p.m EET

TAMPERE, Finland, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shareholders' Nomination Board of Bioretec Ltd ("Bioretec") has resolved to make the following proposals to the Annual General Meeting. The Annual General Meeting of Bioretec is scheduled to be held on 8 May, 2026, and the company will publish the notice of the meeting separately.

The Shareholders' Nomination Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the following remuneration be paid to the Board members for the term starting at the end of the Annual General Meeting and ending at the end of the Annual General Meeting in 2027:

Chairperson of the Board: EUR 3,750 per month (2025: EUR 3,750);

Deputy Chairperson of the Board: EUR 2,500 per month (2025: EUR 2,500) if the Board of Directors elects a Deputy Chairperson e.g. to support successor planning; and

Board members: EUR 2,000 per month (2025: EUR 2,000)

In addition, the Nomination Board proposes that the reasonable travel expenses of the members of the Board of Directors be reimbursed in accordance with the maximum amount of the respective travel allowance based approved by the Tax Administration.

Number of Members of the Board of Directors

The Shareholders' Nomination Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting that six (6) members be elected to the Board of Directors (During 2025, the Board of Directors consisted of six (6) members until 27 August, when Sarah van Hellenberg Hubar-Fisher stepped down from her position as a member of the Board of Directors, in connection with her appointment as the Chief Executive Officer of Bioretec. On 31 December 2025, the Board of Directors consisted of five (5) members).

Election of Members of the Board of Directors

The Shareholders' Nomination Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting that

B.Sc. Microbiology, BBA Michael Piccirillo,

LL.M Päivi Malinen,

M.Sc. (Econ) Kustaa Poutiainen,

Doctor of Science (Technology) Antti Vasara, and

MD Justin Barad be re-elected as members of the Board of Directors.

Furthermore, the Nomination Board proposes that

MBA, BS David Gill be elected as new member of the Board of Directors.

The Shareholders' Nomination Board has assessed that the proposed members of the Board of Directors are independent of Bioretec and its significant shareholders, except for Kustaa Poutiainen, who is assessed to be independent of Bioretec but not of its significant shareholder, Stephen Industries Inc Oy, due to his role as chairperson of the board of Stephen Industries Inc Oy.

The term of the Board members will end at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting in 2027.

Presentations of the current members of the Board of Directors are available at https://investors.bioretec.com/en/corporate_governance/board_of_directors

A brief presentation of the new candidate is attached to this notice.

When preparing the proposal, the Nomination Board has taken into account the policy concerning the diversity of the Board of Directors.

Regarding the election procedure of the members of the Board of Directors, the Shareholders' Nomination Board recommends that the shareholders take a position on the proposal regarding election of members of the Board of Directors as a whole at the Annual General Meeting. This recommendation is based on that Bioretec has a Shareholders' Nomination Board that is separate from the Board of Directors. The Shareholders' Nomination Board, in addition to ensuring that individual nominees for membership of the Board of Directors possess the required competences, is also responsible for making sure that the proposed Board of Directors as a whole has the best possible expertise and experience for the Company.

Composition of the Shareholders' Nomination Board

The composition of the Nomination Board is as follows:

Tor-Oskar Karlberg, from Stephen Industries Inc Oy (Chair)

Rami Vehmas, from Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company

Heinz Moitzi, from W&M GmbH

Kustaa Poutiainen, Chairperson of the Board, acts as an expert to the Nomination Board.

For further information:

Tor-Oskar Karlberg, Chairperson of the Nomination Board, +358 50 910 6416

Attachment: Presentation of new candidate

Certified adviser

Nordic Certified Adviser AB, +46 70 551 67 29

About Bioretec

Bioretec is a globally operating Finnish medical device pioneer at the forefront of transforming orthopedic care with fully biodegradable implant technologies. The company has built unique competencies in the biological interface of active implants to enhance bone growth and accelerate fracture healing after orthopedic surgery. The products developed and manufactured by Bioretec are used worldwide in approximately 40 countries.

The company's latest innovation, the RemeOs™ product line, is based on a high-performance magnesium alloy and hybrid composite, introducing a new generation of strong absorbable materials for enhanced surgical outcomes. The RemeOs implants are absorbed and replaced by bone, which eliminates the need for removal surgery while facilitating fracture healing. The first RemeOs product market authorization was received in the U.S. in March 2023, and in Europe, the CE mark approval was received in January 2025.

Bioretec's Activa product line features fully bioabsorbable orthopedic implants made from a proprietary, self-reinforced PLGA both CE marked and FDA cleared for a wide range of indications in adult and pediatric patients.

Bioretec is shaping the future of orthopedic treatment with a focus on healing through absorption, paving the way for more effective and patient-friendly solutions.

To learn more about Bioretec, visit www.bioretec.com

