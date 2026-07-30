Settlement Reached in Class Action Arising from 2023 Highland Health Systems Data Breach

COSTA MESA, Calif., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Simpluris, Inc., court-appointed settlement administrator, regarding the Highland Health Data Breach.

A proposed Settlement has been reached with Highland Health Systems, Mickey Turner, and Allen Stokes (collectively, "Highland Health") in a class action lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that unauthorized parties accessed files containing certain individuals' Private Information during a cyberattack discovered by Highland Health on or about July 3, 2023. Highland Health denies any wrongdoing or liability. The Court has not determined who is right. The parties have agreed to resolve the litigation through a settlement to avoid the expense, uncertainty, and disruption of continued legal proceedings.

The proposed Settlement includes all persons residing in the United States whose Private Information was exposed to unauthorized third parties as a result of the Data Breach. The Court has appointed Class Counsel to represent the interests of Settlement Class Members.

Settlement Benefits

Eligible Settlement Class Members may submit a claim for:

Two years of Medical Identity Protection with monitoring from all three major credit bureaus;

Reimbursement of documented, unreimbursed losses related to the Data Breach of up to $5,000; or

In lieu of documented loss reimbursement, a one-time pro rata cash payment of up to $85.

Additional details regarding eligibility, available benefits, and claim requirements are provided in the Long Form Notice and Settlement Agreement available on the Settlement Website.

How to Submit a Claim

Settlement Class Members seeking reimbursement for documented losses should submit claims online. Those requesting the alternative cash payment may submit a paper Claim Form by mail or file online. Claims must be submitted online or postmarked no later than October 28, 2026.

A complete paper Claim Form may be requested by calling 1-833-421-7352.

Rights of Settlement Class Members

Settlement Class Members who do not wish to participate in the Settlement must submit a request for exclusion by September 28, 2026. Individuals who exclude themselves will not receive Settlement benefits and will retain the right to pursue their own legal claims related to the Data Breach.

Settlement Class Members who remain in the Settlement may object to the Settlement by September 28, 2026. Instructions for requfesting exclusion or submitting an objection are available in the Long Form Notice and Settlement Agreement.

Final Approval Hearing

The Court will hold a Final Approval Hearing on November 30,2026 at 2:00 p.m. Central Time, in the Courtroom of the Honorable Jennifer G. Weems, Circuit Court of Calhoun County, Alabama, Seventh Judicial Circuit, at 25 W 11th Street, Anniston, AL 36201 to determine whether the proposed Settlement should receive final approval.

At the hearing, the Court will also consider requests by Class Counsel for attorneys' fees of up to one-third (1/3) of the Settlement Fund, reimbursement of litigation expenses of up to $30,000, and service awards of $3,500 for each named Plaintiff.

Settlement Class Members may attend the hearing at their own expense but are not required to do so.

For additional information, including the Settlement Agreement, Long Form Notice, Claim Form, and important deadlines, visit the official Settlement Website at www.HighlandDataBreachSettlement.com

or call 1-833-421-7352.

*Note – Source and Media Contact info is available to registered members of the press only.

SOURCE Simpluris Inc.