Proposed Illinois College of Osteopathic Medicine at The Chicago School Granted Candidate Status from the Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation (COCA)

The Chicago School announced that its new proposed Illinois College of Osteopathic Medicine (IllinoisCOM) has been granted Candidate Status from the Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation (COCA) – a significant milestone for the institution.

400 S. Jefferson will be the home of The Chicago School’s Chicago campus, which includes the proposed IllinoisCOM, as well as The Community Solution Education System. The Proposed IllinoisCOM at The Chicago School

Since its founding in 1979, The Chicago School has provided a practical and solutions-oriented education, preparing culturally competent graduates with the skills to improve the health of individuals, organizations, and communities. Building on its commitment to advance the connection between mental and physical health, The Chicago School's proposed IllinoisCOM will cultivate a pipeline of uniquely qualified physicians to provide integrated, individualized care.

"The U.S. faces a severe and growing shortage of highly qualified and empathetic physicians, and without training more physicians, existing gaps in equitable health care access could worsen in our communities," said The Chicago School President Michele Nealon, Psy.D. "With the proposed Illinois College of Osteopathic Medicine, The Chicago School stands ready to be part of the solution—supporting a steady stream of osteopathic physicians who can provide comprehensive, integrated care across the nation."

The proposed IllinoisCOM will integrate mental health education throughout its curriculum and training, supporting comprehensive wellness for both patients and future physicians. The college's innovative approach to learning will also harness artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies to improve training for the next generation of doctors, providing them with significant hands-on experience before they interact with patients.

The Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) predicts a national shortage of 37,800 to 124,000 physicians by 2034, and Illinois is expected to need an additional 1,063 primary-care physicians by 2030. Through partnerships with community hospitals and healthcare organizations throughout the country, the proposed IllinoisCOM seeks to help alleviate the physician shortage and fill gaps in community care by setting up clinical rotations for students in high-need areas.

The proposed IllinoisCOM Founding Dean John Lucas, DO, emphasizes the university's mission to partner with community leaders and fill a critical need in providing care to underserved communities across the country. "Medicine is changing rapidly," he said. "Our goal is to prepare physicians to meet patients where they are, partner with them in a care plan, and become the kinds of doctors who make a real difference every day."

In the coming months, the proposed IllinoisCOM will move forward with construction of its state-of-the-art facility located at 400 S. Jefferson Street in Chicago's West Loop while simultaneously working to establish partnerships with community leaders and organizations. In the next 12 years, the proposed medical school is expected to generate $1 billion in total economic impact.

The Chicago School is the founding member of The Community Solution Education System, an integrated, nonprofit system of colleges and universities that work collaboratively to advance student success and community impact across the country.

About The Chicago School

For 45 years, The Chicago School has been a leading nonprofit university dedicated to training professionals for careers that improve the health of individuals, organizations, and communities. By combining education, innovation, community, and impact, The Chicago School approach provides students a practical and solutions-oriented education in an array of academic programs across psychology, health, business, counseling, and behavioral sciences. With more than 6,000 students and locations in Chicago, Dallas, Southern California, and Washington, D.C., the university's extensive network of community partnerships provides applicable training and networking opportunities.

The Chicago School is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission. To learn more, visit www.thechicagoschool.edu. The Chicago School is a proud member of The Community Solution Education System, an integrated nonprofit system of colleges and universities working together to advance student success and community impact.

