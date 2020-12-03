Proposed Kansas Health Science Center - Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine Granted Candidate Status from the Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation (COCA)

WICHITA, Kan., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The proposed Kansas Health Science Center - Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine (KHSC-KansasCOM) has been granted candidate status from the Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation (COCA). COCA accredits osteopathic medical schools granting the Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO) degree across the United States.

"We are excited to advance to candidate status and take a giant step forward in the creation of the proposed KHSC-KansasCOM," says Dr. Joel Dickerman, dean and chief academic officer of Kansas Health Science Center. "Our vision is to build a forward-thinking medical school that becomes a world-class training hub for osteopathic physicians. To achieve this goal, we are incorporating a whole-person approach to treatment and care with a curriculum that's innovative, patient-focused and community-based."

A major initiative with the potential to help revitalize downtown Wichita, the proposed KHSC-KansasCOM is committed to increasing accessibility to health care and transforming the medical field through technological innovation. Recognizing the need for physicians, specifically in underserved areas within Kansas, the proposed KHSC-KansasCOM intends to prepare physicians to become integral contributors to these communities, through service and clinical placements.

Currently under construction, the proposed KHSC-KansasCOM will sit at 230 E. William and 130 S. Market, in the historic 90-year-old building once home to Henry's, Macy's and Innes department stores. The campus will include an osteopathic skills training center, standardized patient teaching rooms, large lecture halls, small group study rooms, a virtual anatomy lab, and much more.

"These are all well-thought-out spaces, because we wanted to ensure that we are providing the best facility possible for our future students," says Dr. Tiffany Masson, president of KHSC. "Along with the support of our strategic partners, TCS Education System, and the Riverside Health Foundation, I am proud of the progress we have made. I know we are well positioned to build an innovative osteopathic medical school that will positively impact health care in Kansas and the surrounding region. It's a great privilege to be a part of something that we know will have a great impact on our community and be instrumental in the revitalization of downtown."

In addition to Dr. Masson and Dr. Dickerman, the proposed KHSC-KansasCOM leadership team consists of Dr. J. Michael Finley, senior associate dean for academic affairs; Jennifer Gantz, chief financial officer; Dr. Richard Winslow, associate dean of student affairs and services; Tony Bendall, assistant dean for assessment and outcomes; and Molly Fox, vice president of advancement. The organization's Board of Trustees consists of a distinguished group of professionals from across Kansas and the nation.

The proposed KHSC-KansasCOM is an affiliate of TCS Education System, a nonprofit system of colleges advancing student success and community impact. Learn more at kansashsc.org.

About Kansas Health Science Center:

Kansas Health Science Center is a nonprofit organization committed to training well-prepared physicians and health care leaders who will positively contribute to the overall well-being of our communities. With the goal of opening the proposed Kansas Health Science Center - Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2022, KHSC strives to positively impact the health landscape in Wichita and the state of Kansas through directly addressing the disparity in access to healthcare. The mission of the proposed KHSC-KansasCOM is to train the osteopathic physician of the future to provide effective, empathetic, and innovative care to optimize the health of patients and their communities. KHSC upholds the values of diversity and inclusion, innovation, teamwork, excellence, community, humility, and integrity—creating a dynamic atmosphere committed to providing an excellent academic experience. Learn more at kansashsc.org.

