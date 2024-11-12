Proposed Settlement Reached in the Canadian ABILIFY® and ABILIFY MAINTENA® Class Actions

Settlement Approval Hearings Scheduled in Ontario and Québec for December 20, 2024 and January 8, 2025 and Certification of Ontario Action

This notice was approved by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice and the Superior Court of Québec.

Please read it carefully as it may affect your legal rights.

TORONTO and MONTREAL, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - A proposed Settlement has been reached on behalf of all individuals in Canada who were prescribed and took ABILIFY® before February 23, 2017 ("ABILIFY® Class Members") and/or received injections of ABILIFY MAINTENA® between February 6, 2014 and December 16, 2016 ("ABILIFY MAINTENA® Class Members") and their family members.

The Settlement provides for the creation of a CDN $14,750,000.00 Settlement fund, which will be used to pay compensation for Approved Claims, $368,750.00 in satisfaction of the claims of the Public Health Insurers, the costs of notice and administration, and Court-approved Class Counsel legal fees, disbursements and taxes. Not all Class Members will be eligible for compensation. The Defendants have no role in the determination of Settlement Class Member eligibility to participate in the Settlement or the allocation of benefits available to Settlement Class Members. To become effective, the proposed Settlement must be approved by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice and the Superior Court of Québec (the "Courts").

On March 13, 2020, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice certified a national class action on behalf of ABILIFY® and ABILIFY MAINTENA® Class Members relating to the Defendant drug manufacturers' alleged failure to warn of the risks of compulsive gambling, hypersexuality, compulsive shopping, and binge eating ("Compulsive Behaviours") associated with ABILIFY® and ABILIFY MAINTENA®.

Previously, on December 19, 2019, the Superior Court of Québec authorized a national class action on behalf of ABILIFY® Class Members. Notice of authorization of the Québec class action was provided on January 6, 2020. The opt-out deadline for ABILIFY® Class Members who did not wish to participate in the Québec Class Action expired on May 31, 2020.

The Courts have not made any determination of the merits of the claims. The Defendants have denied, and continue to deny, the allegations against them in the Class Actions.

