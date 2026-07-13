Class Action Settlement Reached in Compex Legal Services Data Breach Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Simpluris, Inc., as the court-appointed class action administrator.

A proposed class action settlement has been reached in Shahbaz, et al. v. Compex Legal Services, Inc., pending in the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles.

What is the case about? A settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit against Compex Legal Services, Inc. ("Defendant") arising from a cyber incident in which an unauthorized user gained access to individuals' private information (the "Cyber Incident"). Defendant began notifying affected individuals of the Cyber Incident in August 2024.

Who Is a Class Member: Individuals are Class Members if their personally identifiable information or protected health information was potentially compromised in the Cyber Incident.

Settlement Benefits: Under the $872,500 settlement, Class Members who submit a valid claim by August 19, 2026 may receive (a) payment for documented losses up to $5,000, and (b) a flat cash payment of $100–$200 (subject to pro rata adjustment). Claims may be submitted at www.CompexCyberIncidentSettlement.com.

Your other options: Any Class Member who does not want to be legally bound by the settlement must exclude themselves ("opt out") by July 20, 2026. Class Members who do not exclude themselves will be bound by the terms of the settlement, and will give up the right to sue Defendant separately over the claims resolved by the settlement.

Class Members who remain in the settlement may object to it by July 20, 2026, following the instructions in the detailed notice. Instructions for opting out and objecting are available in the detailed notice online.

Final Approval Hearing: The Court will hold a Final Approval Hearing on August 31, 2026, at 312 North Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012, to consider whether the settlement is fair, reasonable, and adequate, and to decide whether to approve the settlement, Class Counsel's application for attorneys' fees and costs, and Service Awards to the Class Representatives. Class Members may attend at their own expense but are not required to do so.

More information, including the detailed notice and instructions for excluding yourself or objecting, is available at www.CompexCyberIncidentSettlement.com.

SOURCE Simpluris Inc.