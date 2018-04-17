Proppant Demand to Grow 4.2% Annually Through 2021

CLEVELAND, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for proppants in North America is expected to grow 4.2% per year through 2021, reaching nearly 103 billion pounds. Growth will be driven by an increase in the number of completions and the amount of proppant required per well, for both conventional (vertical) and unconventional (horizontal) types of wells. These and other trends are presented in Proppants Market in North America, a study from The Freedonia Group, a Cleveland-based industry research firm.

The majority of proppant demand in North America comes from the US, with Canada occupying a mere 13% of the market in 2016. Canada's market share has decreased since 2006, when it provided over 30% of North American demand for proppants. Particularly in the US, the onset of widespread unconventional drilling practices resulted in a boom in demand for proppants. While a sizable amount of unconventional drilling has taken place in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada's unconventional plays have not seen a strong rebound like the Permian and Oklahoma plays in the US and remained much less active in 2016.

While raw frac sand has always been the dominant product type, its market position has increased even further since 2011. Raw frac sand accounted for over 95% of all proppant volume in North America in 2016, with resin-coated sand (RCS) and ceramic proppants being used only as a supplement to raw sand or in especially deep, high-pressure, high-temperature wells (e.g., in the Gulf of Mexico).

