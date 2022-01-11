ProPride Hitch Teams Up with SuperSprings International, Maker of SumoSprings

HOLLY, Mich., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ProPride Hitch caters to those who tow. Whether it's providing our industry leading 3P hitch, or other products, ProPride Hitch has always kept its customers' interests and needs at the forefront of the conversation.

And that's why ProPride Hitch, family owned since 1968, is proud to announce a ground-breaking partnership with SuperSprings International , an industry innovator in suspension technology since 1996.

SumoSprings

"ProPride Hitch is always looking for solutions for customers," said Brent McDowell, Director of Sales and Customer Service at ProPride Hitch. "Anything we can do to help them achieve the ultimate towing experience is a welcome addition to our lineup – so SuperSprings was an easy partnership for us."

Those who have relationships with ProPride already know that the company manufactures the industry's gold-standard when it comes to hitches. ProPride's reputation for quality, along with cutting-edge technology, hase made it a staple in the industry for decades.

Towing a boat? Camper? Trailer? Heavy equipment?

ProPride Hitch's 3P model has handled it all, eliminating sway and increasing safety.

But what about the quality of the ride for the vehicle doing the towing?

That's where SuperSprings came into the picture. Simply put: Customers wanted access to superior technology, so ProPride Hitch made the connection with the California-based manufacturer, making for an ideal team that directly caters to the needs of ProPride Hitch's consumer base.

"SuperSprings has multiple products for many different applications we support, including tow vehicles and travel trailers," McDowell said. "SuperSprings/SumoSprings just work – no need to adjust or worry about them once they're installed. They're easily installed by the vehicle owner."

SuperSprings/SumoSprings specializes in creating components for SUVs, recreational vehicles and heavy-duty, off-road trucks. With SuperSprings, drivers enjoy less sag, better towing, a better overall quality of ride, and increased safety.

"The fact that they're designed and made right here in the United States was certainly attractive to ProPride Hitch," said McDowell, noting SuperSprings' zero-maintenance, lifetime warranty and 30-day money-back guarantee.

"Not many companies stand behind their products like SuperSprings," McDowell said. "We do that at ProPride Hitch, and recognize and appreciate that SuperSprings does the same… the company shares the same values and desire to cater to their consumers."

