The Pathogen Problem

Foodborne pathogens Escherichia coli O157:H7, Salmonella spp and Listeria monocytogenes pose an increasing challenge for the food industry. According to Fortune Magazine (May 6, 2016), "Bacteria Contamination cost the American Food Industry over $55.5 billion in recall, litigation, settlements and associated safety problems." Existing remediation methods have included air filtration, thermal pasteurization, organic acid application, and ozone. These methods have limitations and can have adverse effects in product and plant operations.

airPHX Technology

airPHX uses a proprietary technique to eliminate pathogens in the air, on products, as well as equipment, HVAC coils, ductwork, walls and floors. The plasma can be created from ambient air, at varying external temperatures and relative humidity, and can be deployed in a wide variety of environments. According to Rick Falkenberg, Ph.D. CFA, Scientific Air Solutions: "the technology developed by airPHX has a wide range of applications due to its ability to produce a highly oxidative environment within a reaction chamber and discharge molecules that have an oxidizing capacity at levels that are safe for human exposure into the environment."

Validation

airPHX technology has been validated in independent lab testing and in real world installations. Lab testing of coupons inoculated with actual pathogens experienced 4-log reductions in 30 minutes and total kill after four hours. Clients include an air-chiller in a Midwest chicken plant, a produce warehouse and a floral operation just to name a few. Mr. Pommerening added: "we are excited to share this technology with the industry".

About airPHX | ENVIRONMENTAL

airPHX is a private company offering a proprietary air and surface decontamination solution.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/proprietary-non-thermal-plasma-technology-to-be-showcased-in-start-up-alley-at-ift18-300642928.html

SOURCE airPHX

Related Links

airphx.com

