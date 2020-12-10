Proprietary Technology Shifts How O&G Pros And Hiring Managers Interact

HOUSTON, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OilEnergyPro today announced the launch of a new digital tool empowering oil and gas professionals to showcase their career expertise in the form of an infographic resume that is rich in content, visually informative and compact. Hiring professionals can now assess a job candidate's career experience in a format that conveys the candidate's experience more efficiently and effectively.

The launch of this technology is timely given the massive layoffs in the O&G Industry coupled with higher priority on cost efficiency. Professionals are encouraged to sign-up during the free introductory period at www.OilEnergyPro.com/Signup

"6 seconds is the average time spent reading a resume; with RIGS that's all they need"

OilEnergyPro's proprietary platform is quick and easy to use and includes the following valuable functionality:

1. RIGS – a visually impactful way to organize & display your expertise and skills

A proprietary system, the Resume InfoGraphic Standard (RIGS) technology helps hiring managers source, evaluate and engage with top industry professionals looking for staff, contract, and consulting engagements.

Managers can now review past employers, geographies in which job candidates have worked, projects they have led, along with professional skills and certifications – all within seconds rather than hours or days.

2. HireFast Pro Tool - which connects professionals with hiring managers through an exclusive online community

The OilEnergyPro designed interface allows users to quickly display their career information and objectives into the RIGS and for hiring managers to easily find those professionals for contract or staff positions using the HireFast Pro search tool.

Team managers can also build out teams over a range of specialties for deployment onto their projects or peer reviews.

3. Enterprise Pro – a platform for business owners to promote your human talent with a dedicated company page and access to exclusive content to acquire customers better than any CRM.

HireFast/Enterprise Pro (see example) delivers flexibility to manage both brand awareness and customer acquisition using standardized technologies.

"The oil and gas industry is undergoing a huge reset right now," said Arfan Khan, Founder of OilEnergyPro. "People with years of experience are looking for jobs and hiring managers are overwhelmed. Our team has developed a unique platform to help O&G professionals find the right role and Hiring Managers to find the right candidate when trying to staff a demanding project. We are serving both sides as no one else is," he continued.

Free to join for a limited time, the community offers a host of benefits and services to consultants, contractors, hiring managers, and business owners alike.

OilEnergyPro is a privately held technology company based in Houston, Texas.

