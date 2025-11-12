Proprio and Harms Study Group Partner to Advance AI-Powered Research in Spine Surgery

By integrating intraoperative data from Proprio's Paradigm™ platform with the Harms Study Group registry, the partnership ushers in a new era of quantitative, AI-enabled spine surgery research

SEATTLE, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Proprio, the surgical technology company pioneering AI-powered surgical intelligence, today announced a partnership with the Harms Study Group (HSG), a global network of distinguished surgeons dedicated to improving outcomes for children with spinal deformities. The new Proprio–HSG Research Collaborative will link real-time intraoperative data from Proprio's Paradigm™ platform with HSG's global outcomes registry, creating a powerful new foundation for research and data quality in spine deformity care.

By capturing objective intraoperative measurements during live surgery and connecting them to long-term outcomes data, the collaboration aims to improve the precision, completeness, and consistency of registry data across HSG's international network of hospitals. The integrated dataset will support new research into surgical optimization, outcomes prediction, and the economics of data-led care.

"For more than 30 years, the Harms Study Group has set the global standard for collaborative spine research," said Gabriel Jones, CEO of Proprio. "Their registry is one of the most important data assets in medicine. With the power of AI and computer vision, Paradigm can now build on those decades of learning, turning insight into a continuously learning system that measures, learns, and improves with every surgery."

The collaboration will be built on a registry integration using Proprio's API, automating intraoperative data collection while reducing manual documentation. Proprio and HSG investigators will also co-author multicenter research studies and publications, expanding the evidence base for AI-driven surgical intelligence.

"This technology allows us and the physicians we work with to objectively quantify what happens inside the operating room, something we've never had access to before," said Dr. Firoz Miyanji, Orthopedic Spine Surgeon at BC Children's Hospital and VP of Research for the Harms Study Group. "Working with innovative, mission-aligned companies in this new age of AI opens the door to entirely new research questions and, ultimately, better outcomes for our patients."

"Our mission at HSG is to accelerate discovery and elevate standards in spine deformity care," added Michelle Marks, Executive / Research Director of the Harms Study Group. "Integrating Paradigm's intraoperative data directly improves the quality of the registry and the insights it can generate."

For more information, visit www.propriovision.com .

About Proprio

Proprio is a Seattle-based surgical technology company pioneering the future of surgery through real-time data collection and AI-powered surgical intelligence. Its Paradigm™ platform combines proprietary computer vision, light-field imaging, and artificial intelligence to provide continuous 3D visualization, precise intraoperative measurement, and automated data capture, reducing radiation, improving efficiency, and unlocking new insight for surgeons and researchers worldwide.

www.propriovision.com

About the Harms Study Group (HSG)

The Harms Study Group (HSG) is a worldwide cohort of surgeons committed to advancing pediatric and adolescent spinal deformity treatment through rigorous research and collaborative data-sharing efforts. Supported by the Setting Scoliosis Straight Foundation, HSG has spent decades shaping evidence-based care and improving patient outcomes across leading hospitals and research centers around the globe.

www.harmsstudygroup.com

SOURCE Proprio