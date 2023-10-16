Proprio Announces Completion of World's First Light Field-Enabled Spine Surgery Using its AI-Driven Technology Platform, Paradigm™

News provided by

Proprio

16 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

Breakthrough technology revolutionizes how hospitals and surgeons provide care and pioneers a generational shift to data-driven value across the healthcare ecosystem

SEATTLE, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Proprio, a Seattle-based medical technology company, announced today the successful first-in-human use of its surgical technology platform, Paradigm, by Dr. Richard J. Bransford, MD, a global leader in spine surgery and education at University of Washington Harborview Medical Center. With an initial focus on the 1.6 million spinal procedures performed each year in the US, Paradigm is a first-of-its-kind platform fusing light field imaging technology with artificial intelligence (AI) to give surgical teams 3D visualization of both anatomical structures and the surgical environment.

Using an array of advanced sensors and cameras, Paradigm captures high-definition multimodal images during surgery and integrates them with preoperative scans to provide surgeons with real-time mapping of the anatomy. Using the Paradigm platform, surgeons gain access to valuable intraoperative insights and powerful visualization tools. The real-time data provided by Paradigm dramatically improves upon the current status quo, which relies on costly scans that cause dangerous radiation exposure and disrupt the clinical workflow.

"The use of Paradigm in our surgical environment is a game-changer representing the future of spinal surgery," said Dr. Bransford. "The real-time 3D imagery allowed us to visualize the patient's anatomy in ways not previously available to us. That will ultimately enable us to drive better outcomes for patients."

In addition to augmenting navigation capabilities during a procedure, Paradigm also collects large amounts of pre-op and intra-op data to inform future surgical decision-making and improve surgical efficiency and accuracy. "The massive amount of surgical data captured by the Paradigm system has many future applications in supporting surgical training, workflow efficiency, data analytics and quality improvement across virtually all aspects of surgical care," according to Dr. Sam Browd, Proprio's Chief Medical Officer and co-founder. 

"The successful first-in-human use of Paradigm marks a pivotal milestone in our journey to enhance the future of surgery," said Gabriel Jones, CEO and co-founder of Proprio. "We are honored by this validation of the potential of our platform to reshape surgical practices and drive meaningful reductions in costs, increasing access to essential healthcare."

Proprio's Paradigm secured FDA 510(k) clearance and significant additional funding earlier this year and is being deployed into select leading hospitals across the US and abroad. For more information, visit www.propriovision.com/.

ABOUT PROPRIO 

Proprio is a leading medical technology company creating the new way of seeing™ in surgery. Using advances in light field computer vision and AI, the Proprio Paradigm system synthesizes views from multiple inputs for navigating anatomy and surgical environments in 3D. Proprio's goal is to dramatically improve clinical and economic outcomes by unlocking both the ability to capture advanced data and the potential of that data to inform more predictive and prescriptive intelligence in surgery. Proprio is backed by leading healthcare and technology investors, including DCVC, BOLD Capital Partners, Bird B. AG, Intel, HTC, and Alan Frazier, founder of Frazier Healthcare Partners.

SOURCE Proprio

Also from this source

Proprio Raises $43M Series B Funding to Fuel Commercialization

Proprio Raises $43M Series B Funding to Fuel Commercialization

Proprio, a Seattle-based surgical technology company, today announced that it has secured $43 million in Series B funding from new and existing...
First Light Field-Enabled Spine Surgery Navigation Platform, Proprio Paradigm™, Receives FDA Clearance

First Light Field-Enabled Spine Surgery Navigation Platform, Proprio Paradigm™, Receives FDA Clearance

Proprio, a Seattle-based medical technology company, today announced its surgical navigation platform, Paradigm, has received 510(k) clearance from...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.