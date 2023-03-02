Proprio's Paradigm™ System in Select Operating Rooms to Capture Data for Rapid Platform Development

An advanced surgical navigation company bringing volumetric intelligence technology into the OR.

SEATTLE, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Proprio , a Seattle-based medical technology company, announces today its flagship system, the Paradigm , has entered its first of several ORs around the country in a non-clinical capacity to capture unique surgical data which will be used to accelerate future development. The company is working closely with select hospital systems, under Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval, in a phased approach to capture real-time data that will identify data-driven product solutions in the operating room.

An IRB is an independent group that reviews and monitors biomedical research involving human subjects. Proprio is already capturing data in the OR – prior to using the Paradigm system for clinical use – and will activate its advanced navigation capabilities upon FDA clearance. By capturing both preoperative and intraoperative data, Proprio's future applications will offer new, robust insight into surgical performance and device placement throughout the entire surgical journey.

Proprio was born out of the concept of proprioception, or the awareness of the body in space, with the goal of helping surgeons navigate the intersection of surgery and human anatomy. Proprio is harnessing the power of volumetric intelligence™ technology via a multi-modal sensor array and advanced compute platform engineered to enhance surgical performance by creating a real-time view of the anatomy without exposure to harmful radiation. Not only is the system intended to help surgeons "see" better, it is designed to be intuitive to use so as to enhance surgeon/patient interaction.

"Our goal at Proprio is to enhance what clinicians are able to do and help them to deliver the best medical care more efficiently and effectively. Our data-informed platform allows all members of the surgical team access to the right information, at the right time, in the right environment. By passively capturing data in the background of surgery, we understand and quantify surgery better and are positioned to create the most data rich platform for surgeons," said Gabriel Jones, CEO and co-founder of Proprio.

Data is the core of what enables Proprio's technology. Proprio is already at capacity for its initial research sites this year, and the company is prioritizing select accounts for its broader commercial release in 2024.

Proprio is a leading medical technology company creating the new way of seeing™ in surgery. Using advancements in light field computer vision and AI, the Proprio Paradigm system synthesizes views from multiple inputs for navigating anatomy and surgical environments in 3D. Proprio's goal is to dramatically improve clinical and economic outcomes by unlocking both the ability to capture advanced data and the potential of that data to inform more predictive and prescriptive intelligence in surgery. Proprio is backed by leading healthcare and technology investors, including DCVC (Data Collective), BOLD Capital Partners, Cota Capital, Intel, HTC, and Alan Frazier, founder of Frazier Healthcare Partners, and is in the process of raising significant additional financing.

Disclaimer: Proprio is working with select hospital Principal Investigators within IRB approved protocols to passively deploy the device in the operating room to record data from various types of surgeries, as well as obtain de-identified preoperative and postoperative patient scans. These are observational studies, meaning the device is only being used for data capture and is not affecting or informing clinical care. The device is pending FDA clearance; therefore, it is currently not being used clinically and not being promoted in the United States. No representations are made as to the device's reliability, durability, dependability, safety, or effectiveness.

