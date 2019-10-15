PropSwap Launches New Online Platform to Buy and Sell Sports Bets

Interested media can contact Ian Epstein (ian@propswap.com) for interviews and more information

Highlights of the new platform include:

Robust Bidding System: Allows buyers to submit a bid with an expiration date, and sellers to accept a bid that will immediately transfer ownership of the ticket.

Allows buyers to submit a bid with an expiration date, and sellers to accept a bid that will immediately transfer ownership of the ticket. Listing Expirations: Gives sellers the option to put an expiration date on their listing allowing for more comfort to post their tickets for sale without worrying to take them down prior to the start of a game.

Gives sellers the option to put an expiration date on their listing allowing for more comfort to post their tickets for sale without worrying to take them down prior to the start of a game. Watchlist: Provides users a tool to keep tabs on interesting tickets for sale.

Provides users a tool to keep tabs on interesting tickets for sale. What's Hot: Curates a list of the most popular tickets for sale by measuring engagement levels.

"Today marks a new age in the sports betting marketplace," said PropSwap co-founder Ian Epstein. "The new PropSwap.com is the culmination of years of experience, testing and feedback from our loyal customers. The result is a unique experience for sports bettors to buy and sell bets with ease similar to how they already engage with sites like eBay and StubHub."

The proprietary technology behind PropSwap's new website was built by BetX Technologies, LLC. Founded by Eric Heidelmark and Krish Dasgupta, a former vice president of technology at ESPN and chief technology officer at SportsHub, BetX is a technology services company aimed at assisting startups in the gaming & fantasy space.

"The innovation of PropSwap's secondary wagering market was what attracted BetX to see immediate value in partnering to provide comprehensive, industry defining technology and platform," said BetX CEO Krish Dasgupta. "We are excited to scale to the dynamic future growth of PropSwap."

In May 2019, PropSwap entered into a multi-year deal with BetX Technologies. Through this partnership, PropSwap will continue to innovate and maintain its position as the leader in the secondary sports betting marketplace industry.

About PropSwap, Inc.

Founded in 2015, PropSwap, Inc. is a peer-to-peer marketplace for active sports wagers. Customers who place a legal sports bet in the U.S. are able to list their tickets for sale, at a price they determine, and PropSwap helps them find a buyer. This allows bettors to lock-in a profit on a bet that has improved, or exit out of a bad investment before it's too late.

About BetX Technologies, LLC

Founded in 2019, BetX is a technology innovation "lab" for building strong, industry changing products and market presence. BetX takes a vested interest in their partners' success - while constantly evolving its own proprietary services around the sports gaming/wagering ecosystem. With deep roots in sports technologies across all of its employees, BetX is the premiere source for cost effective, product enriching user capture experiences.

