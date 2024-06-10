PropTech Innovator Enters U.S. Market with Lead Management Solution Vida by Property Vista

With over a decade of proven success in the multifamily technology space, Property Vista debuts new software platform to better serve the industry

HOUSTON, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Property Vista, a leading property management software provider, is pleased to announce the launch of its innovative Vida by Property Vista platform in the United States market. This strategic expansion aims to empower multifamily property managers across the nation with advanced tools to streamline lead management and enhance the resident experience from initial contact to lease renewal.

A Proven Track Record

Property Vista has established a strong presence in the Canadian market with nearly 300,000 units currently utilizing the platform. Known for its user-friendly software and exceptional customer support, the company's decision to enter the U.S. market is driven by the increasing demand for innovative property management solutions that address the unique challenges faced by American property managers.

"We are thrilled to debut Vida by Property Vista in the U.S. market," says CEO Leonard Drimmer. "Our goal is to provide property managers with the tools they need to manage leads more efficiently and ultimately increase occupancy rates. We've proven our platform does just that among our Canadian partners with nearly 300,000 units using the platform today, and look forward to partnering with the U.S. multifamily industry just the same."

Property Vista's commitment to excellence is reflected in its continuous efforts to enhance its software offerings based on customer feedback and industry trends. Vida is the latest addition to Property Vista's comprehensive suite of property management solutions, designed to meet the evolving needs of the multifamily real estate industry.

"With Vida, we are addressing a significant problem in the PropTech space directly correlated to inefficient processes and under-supported, decentralized technologies," adds JP Gaconnier, Chief Product Officer of Property Vista. "Our lead management solution allows users to focus on what matters most – providing excellent service to their prospects and residents."

Revolutionizing Lead Management

Vida by Property Vista is designed to revolutionize how property managers handle prospective residents, offering a comprehensive suite of omnichannel services that leverage advanced AI PropTech to capture, nurture, and convert leads to leases. With Vida, property management companies can expect to:

Automate Lead Tracking: Seamlessly capture and organize leads from multiple sources into one unified platform, ensuring no prospect is overlooked.

Seamlessly capture and organize leads from multiple sources into one unified platform, ensuring no prospect is overlooked. Enhance Communication: Utilize automated email and SMS responses to promptly engage with potential tenants, providing timely and relevant information.

Utilize automated email and SMS responses to promptly engage with potential tenants, providing timely and relevant information. Improve Conversion Rates: Leverage detailed analytics and reporting to gain insights into lead behavior and preferences, allowing for more targeted follow-ups and higher conversion rates.

Leverage detailed analytics and reporting to gain insights into lead behavior and preferences, allowing for more targeted follow-ups and higher conversion rates. Simplify Workflows: Integrate existing property management systems for a streamlined workflow, reducing manual tasks and administrative burdens.

The company shared this commercial on their newly launched website today to create additional excitement and further emphasize Vida by Property Vista's value proposition. With a balance of humor and content, the segment showcases the user-friendly features of Vida, positioning it as a much-needed alternative to broken and outdated tech currently available.

About Property Vista

Property Vista is a leading provider of property management software, offering a range of solutions that help property managers automate and streamline their operations. Founded in Toronto, Canada, Property Vista has built a reputation for delivering reliable, user-friendly software to nearly 300,000 units that enhances productivity and efficiency. The company's mission is to empower property managers with the tools they need to succeed in a competitive market.

For more information about Vida by Property Vista's entry into the U.S. market, please visit www.vidabypropertyvista.com.

SOURCE Property Vista