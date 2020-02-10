PropTech Innovator Kerry W. Kirby Named to Silicon Bayou 100 List of Most Influential Technology Entrepreneurs

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect , a leading provider of award-winning marketing, leasing, and resident technology platforms for the multifamily housing industry, announced today that its founder and CEO, Kerry W. Kirby, was featured for the ninth year in a row on the Silicon Bayou 100 List of Louisiana's most influential leaders in technology and entrepreneurship.

The Silicon Bayou 100 recognizes the most influential entrepreneurs and innovators in the state. This prestigious accolade acknowledges Kirby's commitment to the technology community – from his building of one of the most highly acclaimed tech companies in Louisiana to his mentorship of various startups and support of educational events in the New Orleans area. His considerable list of achievements has made him a continual stand-out in the Silicon Bayou 100 List, alongside other influencers across the Pelican State.

Kirby stated, "I am proud to be an integral part of our technology community and honored to be recognized beside some of the most visionary entrepreneurs in our state. Together, we are proving to the rest of the world that we have a unique business ecosystem that is supportive, responsive, and thrives on the next generation of change-makers."

Kirby is an entrepreneur, technology innovator, and the founder of New Orleans-based 365 Connect, an internationally recognized, award-winning technology firm focused in the multifamily housing industry. An acclaimed speaker, author, and technology expert, Kirby has published numerous articles, studies, and contributed to several nationally published books. He has served as a speaker and panelist at universities and conferences, in addition to appearing on various media outlets such as the BBC Digital Planet program and NPR News. Known for his passion to foster the next generation of innovators, he is one of the most prominent supporters of educational technology events in the New Orleans area.

"Louisiana, known as the Silicon Bayou, is rapidly becoming a place where entrepreneurs, innovators, and venture capitalists are making great strides in modern technology," Kirby explained. "State and local governments, economic development groups, universities, and startup accelerators are supporting entrepreneurship and high-growth companies in Louisiana like never before. I am excited to be a part of it."

ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect is a leading provider of award-winning digital marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry. Founded in 2003 with an unwavering commitment to transforming the rental real estate market, we deliver a fully integrated suite of comprehensive solutions designed to accelerate conversions, simplify transactions, and elevate services. 365 Connect allows its clients infinite expansion, robust integrations, and the ability to revolutionize user experiences. Explore: www.365connect.com

