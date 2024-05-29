Proptech Leader Cove to Roll Out Building Operating System Across EQ Office Portfolio

Mobile app provides one-stop-shop to improve operational efficiency

WASHINGTON, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cove, a single platform that modernizes property operations and experience for owners and operators, today announced that it will be rolling out its building operating systems (OS) across EQ Office's portfolio. The end-to-end OS solution seamlessly integrates systems into a single, easy-to-use platform for building operations, property teams and customers.

"Our initial implementation of Cove's leading building operating technology has allowed us to seamlessly address key tenant and operating needs, including streamlining efficiency, enhancing the experience, and furthering the 'smart office', and we're looking forward to using it across the entire EQ portfolio," said Mikki Ward, Senior Vice President of Technology and Innovation, EQ Office.

In addition to features that elevate the day-to-day tenant experience, Cove's mobile app across EQ properties now includes features like access control to allow tenants and building visitors to unlock entrances from their phones. It will also replace legacy systems for work order, preventative maintenance, and inspections. Other OS functionalities include mass communication and vendor & COI management. By consolidating workstreams, EQ also realized immediate savings across several assets where the technology has been rolled out, including a substantial reduction in technology spend at its Willis Tower asset.

"This partnership has given us the ability to innovate and refine our technology alongside EQ, based on real-time data from high-quality properties," said Adam Segal, CEO of Cove. "EQ's portfolio has provided a unique environment that's helped us benchmark, simplify and evolve to meet the needs of hundreds of operators, tens of thousands of tenants, and millions of square feet."

"Cove's OS system has been a valuable addition for our operations department. With custom workflows, accounting syncs, and advanced categorization, the app has enabled the building team to deliver unparalleled service across a three-million-square-foot building," added Barbara Hickey, Director of Operations at Willis Tower.

Founded as a co-working space provider in 2013, Cove started building real estate products for its own tenants before evolving into a nationally recognized prop-tech company. Over the past several years, Cove and EQ have worked together to develop and refine several tech solutions, including this latest feature for seamless connectivity.

About Cove

Cove is on a mission to reimagine real estate through powerful technology and seamless experiences. As owners and operators of real estate are looking for ways to innovate and evolve their operations while reducing costs, Cove's award-winning building experience platform provides them with a one-stop shop solution to simplify their technology. By consolidating and replacing existing solutions, Cove has a full platform with an a la carte approach for building operations, tenant engagement, flex-office management and performance data to meet the needs of any asset. Having originally built the technology to power their own network of 20+ coworking spaces, Cove offers owners and operators of Commercial Office, Life Sciences, Industrial, Retail, & Multifamily the support and guidance needed to future proof their building operations & experiences and prepare for what's next.

