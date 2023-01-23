PropTech Market Size to be Worth $94,200.07 Million by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global proptech market size is anticipated to reach USD 94,200.07 million by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expanding owing to rising investment, venture capital funding, and growing demand for cutting-edge technology such as 5G, and the Internet of Things (IoT), among others, in the real estate sector. Furthermore, increased infrastructure funding, owing to better urban planning, is expected to be a major growth driver. The growing adoption of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) provides better engagement among brokers and developers and assists them in better decision-making. This is also anticipated to drive market growth over the projected period.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The software segment held the largest market share in 2021 owing to the associated benefits of proptech software, such as assistance to real estate agents and managers in marketing properties more quickly, efficiently, and with greater quality results.

The cloud-based segment is anticipated to register a faster CAGR over the forecast period owing to benefits to businesses with a backup feature and seamless data integration, which prevent data loss.

The commercial and industrial segment is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period. The development of the segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for office spaces and increasing urbanization across the globe, which are expected to fuel investments in the commercial sector.

The property managers/agents category held the largest market share in 2021, owing to increasing demand for property management software among real estate managers and agents, as it offers benefits such as data tracking, and easy payments from tenants & contractors, among others.

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2021, owing to the presence of prominent players such as Ascendix Technologies, Zumper Inc., and Opendoor, among others, offering proptech solutions and services in the region

Read 150 page market research report, "PropTech Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Property Type (Commercial, Residential), By Solution (Software, Services), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premise), By End-user, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

PropTech Market Growth & Trends

The demand for property management software (PMS), asset management software (AMS), and customer relationship management (CRM) has increased in the past few years among hotels and residential accommodations. Currently, most hotels are inclined toward digitalizing and automating daily operations with the use of hotel property management software (PMS). Hotel property management software overall benefits in automating routine tasks, high level of data security, enhanced check-in/check-out capabilities, improved revenue management, better customer data management, and channel management & billing, among others, thereby contributing to the growth of the market.

Furthermore, the increasing transition from traditional solutions to blockchain technology across the real estate industry is another major factor fueling the growth of the market. Blockchain is one of the major proptech advancements aimed at shortening real estate transaction times and procedures. The basic technology of blockchain enables investors to conduct transactions directly with one another, enhance property and title ownership transfers and records, and manage data and retrieval services in a transparent and low-risk manner. The use of conventional solutions, such as manually managing paperwork, causes inefficiencies and poor accuracy and results in sluggish procedures. To cater to such problems, businesses are employing new and innovative solutions such as CRM to gather user data from devices and transform it into cutting-edge business insights.

The delay of several construction activities across the globe due to the COVID-19 epidemic resulted in a decline in the market. However, the market recovered post-pandemic owing to the growing digital transformation. The major factor in this shift is changing consumer needs and expectations, and digital platforms give businesses the tools to meet these requirements across channels. Additionally, adopting digital technologies increases businesses' overall efficiency and productivity. Further, 5G will help PropTech innovate in areas like predictive analytics, smart home technologies, real-time data analytics, home automation, and AR/VR content.

Moreover, fast and real-time transfer of high-quality videos and photos will also be possible. In recent years, population expansion and increasing urbanization have significantly driven infrastructure development projects utilizing smart technologies. Furthermore, the industry is expected to be driven by new technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence across various applications in the real estate sector.

PropTech Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global proptech market based on property type, solution, deployment, end-user, and region:

PropTech Market - Property Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Residential

Multi-family Housing



Single-family Housing



Others

Commercial And Industrial

Retail Spaces



Office Spaces



Hotels



Warehouses



Others

PropTech Market - Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Software

Property Management



Rental Listings Management





Applicant Management





Reporting & Analytics





Maintenance Activities Management





Others



Asset Management



On/Offline Rent Payments





Portfolio Management





Evaluation and Financial Management





Others



Sales and Advertisements



Work order Management



Customer Relationship Management



Customer Service





Customer Experience Management





CRM Analytics





Marketing Automation





Social Media Monitoring



Others

Services

Professional Services



Managed Services

PropTech Market - Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Cloud-based

On-premises

PropTech Market - End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Housing Associations

Property Managers/ Agents

Property Investors/ Residents

Others

PropTech Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players in the PropTech Market

Ascendix Technologies

Zumper Inc.

Opendoor

Altus Group

Guesty Inc.

HoloBuilder, Inc.

Zillow, Inc.

ManageCasa

Coadjute

Vergesense

Reggora

Enertiv

Homelight

Proptech group

Qualia

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

Real Estate Software Market - The global real estate software market size is expected to reach USD 18.66 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Factors such as a rise in commercial and residential real estate activities, rising urbanization, and the adoption of new software tools for reducing manual errors are driving the market. Technological advancements, the rising implementation of cloud and Artificial Intelligence (AI), and the rising demand for better business workflows are favoring the market growth. Moreover, the increase in smart city development projects is driving the demand for real estate software.

- The global real estate software market size is expected to reach by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Factors such as a rise in commercial and residential real estate activities, rising urbanization, and the adoption of new software tools for reducing manual errors are driving the market. Technological advancements, the rising implementation of cloud and Artificial Intelligence (AI), and the rising demand for better business workflows are favoring the market growth. Moreover, the increase in smart city development projects is driving the demand for real estate software. Property Management Software Market - The global property management software market size is anticipated to reach USD 4.85 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing preference of owners and property managers for scalability is one of the key factors expected to boost market growth. Also, factors, such as rising infrastructure development and the growing need to maintain property-related documents for seamless functioning, are anticipated to boost the market growth. The demand for property management software (PMS) has increased in the past few years for hotels and residential suites. The availability of internet bandwidth and virtual storage are a few of the factors influencing the demand in the hotel industry and residential sector.

- The global property management software market size is anticipated to reach by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing preference of owners and property managers for scalability is one of the key factors expected to boost market growth. Also, factors, such as rising infrastructure development and the growing need to maintain property-related documents for seamless functioning, are anticipated to boost the market growth. The demand for property management software (PMS) has increased in the past few years for hotels and residential suites. The availability of internet bandwidth and virtual storage are a few of the factors influencing the demand in the hotel industry and residential sector. Warehouse Management Systems Market - The global warehouse management systems market size is anticipated to reach USD 11.08 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 16.1% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing transition towards cloud-based management systems in the warehouse industry is anticipated to boost the demand for WMS based on the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model.

Browse through Grand View Research's IT Services & Applications Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.