PropTech Solutions Recognized as a Top 10 PropTech Solution Provider in 2019 by CIO Applications Europe

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PropTech Solutions Inc., the holding company of GryphTech and Phoenix Software, was recognized as a Top 10 PropTech Solution Provider by CIO Applications Europe and was featured as the cover story in the PropTech Special Edition Magazine. In the magazine editorial, Founder and CEO, Carlos Matias, is celebrated for his leadership and expertise in international real estate and for his companies' significant contributions to the industry.

PropTech Solutions Inc.

"To be recognized as a Top 10 PropTech Solution Provider is a tremendous honour," says Carlos Matias, CEO and Founder of PropTech Solutions Inc. "The caliber of the other companies who share this recognition reveals the significance of this achievement. I am grateful for the acknowledgement and more committed than ever to helping our customers grow through innovative technology."

"We are pleased to recognize PropTech Solutions as one of the leading PropTech companies of 2019," said Joe Phillip, Managing Editor of CIO Applications Europe. "Their proven track record of delivering solutions that meet the unique needs of the real estate sector makes them the preferred choice for businesses all over the world. From a comprehensive real estate platform to franchise administration and back-office management, PropTech Solutions is setting a new standard."

The full article in CIO Applications Europe can be found here: www.proptech-solutions.com/awards.

About PropTech Solutions

PropTech Solutions Inc. is the holding company of leading global real estate technology companies, GryphTech Inc. and Phoenix Software Inc. Together, they provide real estate businesses in over 60 countries with innovative tools to accelerate their growth. Founded by real estate visionary and entrepreneur, Carlos Matias, PropTech Solutions is celebrated for its technology's flexibility, ease of use, and ability to generate new business opportunities. Its lead-to-close solutions are cloud-based, localized, multilingual, multicurrency and mobile-friendly, meeting the needs and earning the trust of the world's largest real estate brands.

About the Acknowledgement

To help real estate company executives navigate their software solution options, CIO Applications Europe's distinguished selection panel, comprising CEOs, CIOs and VCs, industry analysts and the editorial board of CIO Applications Europe, narrowed down the Top 10 PropTech Companies of 2019. Recipients include industry leaders who embrace digital transformation to disrupt and improve the way residential and commercial property is bought, sold, rented, designed, built and managed.

