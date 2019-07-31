Proptech Startup Leaseable Secures $3.5M Seed Round

CHICAGO, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaseable – a data management platform designed exclusively for commercial real estate (CRE) owners to manage portfolio risk and reveal insightful business opportunities – today announced that the company has raised $3.5M in a Series Seed funding. The round was led by early-stage venture capital firm SignalFire. The company will use the funds to continue developing its machine intelligence platform, expanding its data management services and growing its commercial operations.

"Leaseable's mission is to elevate CRE data from a by-product of property ownership to the backbone of CRE decision-making," said CEO Cameron Steele, who co-founded Leaseable in 2018 with backing from leading Silicon Valley angel investors and technology executives. "SignalFire is one of the most data-driven early stage investors in Silicon Valley, and the resources they bring will accelerate the process of making Leaseable a category-leading company."

Leaseable is addressing a transformative opportunity in the underserved CRE industry. "Another key driver in our decision to invest in Leaseable was their combination of domain experience and deep tech focus, as well as their ability to gain customer traction rapidly," says Ilya Kirnos of SignalFire.

Leaseable is seeing strong early traction with millions of square feet and thousands of tenants managed on its cloud-native platform in just six months after beta launch. Technology trends such as cloud computing, machine learning, and natural language processing are also driving a paradigm shift in how CRE companies leverage their data, moving from static, siloed and inaccessible information to dynamic, centralized and knowledge-driven data environments. As a result, Leaseable's mission to bring efficiency, automation and real-time insights to lease and tenant management is coming to fruition with an industry that has been overlooked in data innovation over the past two decades.

About Leaseable

Leaseable mines lease data to empower CRE building owners with real-time data and insights that invite action. By extracting BI-ready data directly from its sources and making it available in easily digestible formats, Leaseable gives building owners and investors a competitive advantage with a unique opportunity to mitigate risk, reveal business opportunities and elevate decision-making across individual assets, markets and entire portfolios.

