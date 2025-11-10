Propy completes first acquisition under its $100M AI roll-up strategy, entering Alabama with a market leader holding 40% share in Mobile;

Propy's AI and smart contracts will double profitability and aim for market dominance.

MIAMI, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Propy , the AI-powered title and escrow platform modernizing U.S. real estate closings, today announced its first acquisition under its $100M AI-led national expansion plan: a premier title company in Alabama that commands over 40% market share in Mobile County.

Propy (PRNewsfoto/Propy)

The U.S. title and escrow industry remains one of the last analog strongholds in real estate—with closings still processed manually through spreadsheets, email, and paper documentation. The average transaction involves over 100 touchpoints and 15 stakeholders, taking 30–45 days to close. Coastal markets mirror the broader U.S. housing trend: strong demand, shrinking labor pools, and rising compliance costs form the perfect testbed for AI-driven transformation.

Propy's acquisition of Alabama's "Delta South Title Inc." marks the first AI-driven consolidation in real estate infrastructure, part of recently announced Propy's AI roll-up strategy , targeting regional title firms long overlooked by legacy players in the a $49 billion US market of title and escrow. By integrating these "best of the mom-and-pops," Propy isn't simply building scale; it's building efficiency, turning localized expertise into a unified digital network.

"As consolidation accelerates and technology reshapes every part of the real estate transaction, we want to empower independent title firms that are already performing at the top of their market but ready to embrace AI to scale further," said Natalia Karayaneva, CEO of Propy. "By bringing Propy's infrastructure to modernize closings, we're giving this team the tools to double their deal capacity and triple profitability."

A Founder's Decision to Evolve

The acquired firm is known for its strong local reputation, loyal customer base, and exceptional profitability, achieved despite fully manual operations. From calculating commission checks to reconciling ledgers, preparing closing disclosures, and manually tracking EMD deposits, the company's team has handled every detail by hand.

"I didn't want to be left behind when AI started taking over. When Propy came along, it just clicked that this is where the market is headed," said Kyle Crouch, the owner of Delta South Title. "Propy made me realize that even with steady profits, we were still turning down business because of how much time we spent on paperwork. What sold me was giving my employees more time back, helping them work smarter, not harder. We're excited to see how we can grow together."

Its success reflects deep community trust and expertise in local real estate, but also underscores the transformative potential of automation.

"Mobile County captures the broader story of U.S. housing — resilient demand, tight labor, and costly, manual compliance," added Natalia Karayaneva, CEO of Propy. "It's exactly where our technology will prove its value: turning a legacy bottleneck into a model for national efficiency."

A Case Study in Digital Transformation

The Alabama title company is excited to embrace Propy's technology, recognizing the value it brings to their operations and long-term growth. Many have been with the company for over a decade and maintain strong relationships with local agents, lenders, and homebuyers.

By introducing Agent Avery , Propy's AI escrow officer - along with automated settlement tracking, compliance workflows, 24/7 digital closings, instant document processing, and onchain title recording, Propy will enable faster, fraud-resistant transactions and cut manual workloads by up to 70%.

Propy plans to leverage this acquisition as a model for future roll-ups, using AI automation to transform profitable but analog title firms into high-margin digital operations.

About Propy

Propy is the only title and escrow platform powered by AI and utilizing smart contracts. Its proprietary smart contracts automate the entire real estate closing process — from offer to deed recording — enabling instant, secure, and compliant transactions 24/7. Backed by Tim Draper and advised by former U.S. Treasury and SEC officials and Fortune 50 boards, Propy is modernizing the $25B title industry through technology infrastructure.

More information at propy.com .

Contact

CMO

Karla Vilhelem

Propy

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2818646/Propy.jpg

SOURCE Propy