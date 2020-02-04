Proqis Announces the Business Transformation & Operational Excellence Industry Awards 2020 Finalists

CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Proqis is proud to announce the shortlist of finalists from fifteen categories selected by the independent judging panel, for the 2020 Business Transformation & Operational Excellence Industry Awards program.

The Business Transformation & Operational Excellence Awards have been established to showcase globally the most outstanding organizational achievements through the application of Operational Excellence programs.

The Awards will be held in conjunction with the Business Transformation & Operational Excellence World Summit, BTOES 2020 in the beautiful Venetian Ballroom on March 25, 2020 at the Loews Portofino Bay Hotel at Universal Orlando™. Click to access the agenda, view the current speakers, and watch the highlights video from last year.

The focus of this elite awards program is to demonstrate to the global business community the real results, which organisations achieve through the successful implementation of Operational Excellence. Finalist organizations are considered best in class AND committed to outstanding Operational Excellence achievement.

The awards are judged by an independent panel of leading thinkers and practitioners within the continuous improvement and Operational Excellence community. To be a member of the judging panel, Judges need to satisfy the following criteria:

Hold a leadership level position within their organization.

Their organization is considered as one of the leading Operational Excellence deployers in their sector. Accessed by our Advisory Board and our research findings.

They were willing to sign and comply with strict codes of confidentiality.

The judges consider the following criteria, dependent on the respective categories when grading all entries:

Strategic Relevance: how does the Operational Excellence project fit in with the organization's strategic objectives Value Generation: how significant to the organization was the value generated from the business excellence project Customer Benefit: the beneficial impact of the project results on customers Implementation: the quality of the implementation process Leadership Engagement: the level of senior management involvement Organizational Learning: how did the organization develop as a result of the business excellence project Creative Use of Tools: how innovative was the project deployment Leadership Engagement: the level of senior management involvement Quality of Leadership: the effectiveness of the leadership role provided by the deployment leader

To view the Project Awards Finalists, Organizational Awards Finalists and the Personality Awards Finalists Please Click Here.

The Gala Awards Reception & Program coincides with the Business Transformation & Operational Excellence World Summit, the largest senior-level cross-industry event for Business Transformation & Operational Excellence executives. Click to access the agenda, view the current speakers, and watch the highlights video from last year.

