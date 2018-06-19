ProQuest Expands Remote and Mobile Access with Google Scholar

Google Scholar CASA remote access. ProQuest has added support for Google Scholar's Campus Activated Subscriber Access (CASA) service, giving students and faculty an easy way to retrieve content from anywhere in the world. With CASA, academic researchers can access the full-text scholarly ProQuest content their institution subscribes to – including journals, dissertations and theses – when they're studying or working remotely and IP authentication isn't available.



Customers can begin using these features automatically, with no setup required. They'll also see millions of additional scholarly full-text articles from ProQuest indexed in Google Scholar since the company began using the service in 2015.

"CASA builds on Google Scholar's Subscriber Links program, which provides direct links in the search interface to subscribed collections for on-campus users," said Anurag Acharya, co-creator of Google Scholar. "Together with Quick Abstracts, it enables researchers of all types to find exactly what they are looking for."

"ProQuest supports an academic culture that allows research to be done anywhere, at any time, with as few obstacles as possible" said Allan Lu, ProQuest vice president, Research Tools, Services & Platforms. "By teaming with Google Scholar and improving that gateway to our content, we simplify research workflows and enable students and faculty to spend more of their time on learning and research activities."

