ProQuest News Discoverable in Ex Libris Primo

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 30 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a 2017 study, 87 percent of faculty members recommend news sources as a research tool for students – and 72 percent use it themselves.* To address the teaching, learning and research needs of the academic community, ProQuest is making more of its digital news content discoverable via Ex Libris Primo, the discovery service that delivers access across the breadth of libraries' print, electronic and digital collections.

ProQuest Historical Newspapers, Recent News papers and News stream collections – covering nearly 3,000 titles from the early 1700s to today – are now discoverable through Primo. Researchers can quickly find the news they need in the New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Guardian & Observer, The Washington Post, The Globe and Mail, The Times of India and thousands more titles.

"News resources are among the most valued content types for research and learning. Making hundreds of years of coverage from local to international sources discoverable through Primo simplifies the workflows of students and faculty and helps librarians showcase content they've chosen for their users," said Susan Bokern, ProQuest Vice President, Product Management. "This move is part of ProQuest's larger initiatives to improve discovery and enable products to work together."

In 2018, ProQuest has enabled discovery of many other ProQuest databases through Primo. Among them are History Vault, ProQuest Congressional and Government databases, House of Commons Parliamentary Papers and Statistical Insight and Statistical Abstract, helping users discover content across all disciplines.

"Our customers are thrilled with the opportunity to make more of their scholarly and news materials available through Primo," commented Shlomi Kringel, Ex Libris Corporate VP, Learning & Research Solutions. "This initiative helps libraries meet the diverse research needs of patrons and increase the use of valuable library resources."

Primo provides a digital gateway to help academic libraries maximize the exposure of their collections, giving patrons fast access to scholarly materials and intuitive ways to explore new content. The service integrates with a range of library and academic systems for end-to-end, efficient workflows.

*A ProQuest 2017 survey of 410 researchers, from graduate level to faculty

About ProQuest (http://www.proquest.com)



ProQuest is committed to supporting the important work happening in the world's research and learning communities. The company curates content that matters to the advancement of knowledge, assembling an archive of billions of vetted, indexed documents. It simplifies workflows so that people and institutions use time effectively. And because ProQuest connects information communities, complex networks of systems and processes work together efficiently. With ProQuest, finding answers and deriving insights is straightforward and leads to extraordinary outcomes.



ProQuest and its companies and affiliates – Ex Libris, Alexander Street, Bowker -- stand for better research, better learning, better insights. ProQuest enables people to change their world.



Visit us to learn more. www.proquest.com

About Ex Libris



Ex Libris, a ProQuest company, is a leading global provider of cloud-based solutions for higher education. Offering SaaS solutions for the management and discovery of the full spectrum of library and scholarly materials, as well as mobile campus solutions driving student engagement and success, Ex Libris thousands of customers in 90 countries. For more information about Ex Libris, see our website, and join us on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

