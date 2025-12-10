ProRata Partners with Danish Publishers Group DPCMO to Launch the First Decentralized Sovereign AI Answer Engine

Landmark collective licensing agreement provides global blueprint for publisher-led generative AI built on control, credit, and compensation

LOS ANGELES and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ProRataAI, Inc – a technology company building AI solutions grounded in respect for content creators – and The Danish Press Publications' Collective Management Organisation (DPCMO) have announced a partnership to enable DPCMO members to opt into an AI answer engine that will ensure fair credit and compensation for the use of media content in the era of generative AI.

The deal is the first collective licensing partnership for generative AI by DPCMO, which represents 99% of the Danish news industry and has been a leading advocate for publisher rights in Europe.

The partnership, which puts publishers in control of their content, establishes a replicable framework for media associations worldwide seeking fair and transparent collective licensing solutions. DPCMO members can opt into a pre-negotiated partnership agreement with ProRata.ai and embed Gist Answers—ProRata's attribution-based, RAG-powered AI answer engine—across their digital properties. Participation is free and non-exclusive, and Gist Answers is designed to boost audience engagement and dwell time on publisher sites. Implementation is simple, requiring only five lines of code.

"This deal reflects our mission to ensure that generative AI provides credit, control, and fair compensation for the creators who power the ecosystem," said ProRata.ai Chief Business Officer Annelies Jansen. "The standards we set today for generative AI use, practice and regulation will determine human benefit from both commercial and creative standpoints. We're optimistic that this agreement will showcase the possibilities around how content owners and generative AI firms can work together to deliver a healthy, sustainable ecosystem."

"A transparent media ecosystem is essential for democracy. Clear, accurate credit and attribution help citizens understand where information comes from and whom to trust," said Karen Rønde, CEO of the DPCMO. "By building a sovereign, responsible AI ecosystem, Denmark is setting a precedent for how media sectors can take collective control in the generative AI era - on fair terms and with full respect for creators' rights."

By decentralizing AI infrastructure and placing generative capabilities directly inside publisher environments, the agreement ensures that AI is led by and benefits the creators whose work fuels it. The framework is built around the Three Cs:

Control: Publishers determine what content they provide, where it appears, and can opt-out at any time; ProRata's RAG-only design ensures full removability.





Credit: All uses of publisher content include accurate attribution and clear citations





All uses of publisher content include accurate attribution and clear citations Compensation: A proportional revenue-sharing model recognizes each publisher's contribution whenever and wherever their content is used.

About ProRata

ProRata builds AI search, advertising, and attribution solutions grounded in respect for content creators. Its monetization solutions redefine how search, contextual ads, and content attribution function in the generative AI era. ProRata is backed by leading investors that include Touring Capital, Mayfield Fund, MVP Ventures, Revolution Ventures, SBI Investment, Prime Mover Labs, BOLD Capital, XPV-Exponential Ventures, dmg media, Calibrate Ventures, and Idealab Studio. For more information, visit www.prorata.ai and www.gist.ai.

About DPCMO

Founded in 2021, DPCMO is a collective rights management organisation representing Danish media companies and their press publishers neighbouring rights, text and data mining and AI rights. DPCMO represents a diverse circle of members; state-owned public service media, local, regional and national newspapers, magazines, special media, and digital media outlets. Its mission is to uphold democracy and social cohesion by ensuring the existence of a free, independent, and diverse Danish media landscape. For more information, please visit dpcmo.dk.

