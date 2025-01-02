P.R.O.S. Sports Housing Announces Rebrand to Mavrx Sports Housing

PHOENIX, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- P.R.O.S. Sports Housing, the pioneer in professional housing solutions for athletes, is proud to announce its rebrand to Mavrx Sports Housing. This new name reflects the company's dedication to breaking barriers, setting new standards, and revolutionizing the sports housing industry. As the company approaches its 12th year in business, this milestone represents not only a brand evolution, but a reaffirmation of the bold, forward-thinking approach indicative of the women-owned organization's origins.

"When I founded the company, I was also creating the blueprint for sports housing as we know it today," said Nicolette Hawthorne, Founder and CEO of Mavrx Sports Housing. "I'm so proud of what we've built and all the ways we've embraced change and pushed boundaries to meet the forever-evolving needs of the sports world. This transformation is more than just a name – it's a promise to lead, create, and redefine what's possible in our industry. As we embark on this next phase of our journey, we will continue to revolutionize the sports housing industry by embracing the 'maverick' spirit that has defined us from the beginning."

The name Mavrx pays homage to the company's origins as trailblazers in the industry while embodying its unwavering commitment to innovation, resilience, and nonconformity. It captures the pioneering spirit shared by the company and its high-performing clients, who navigate the demanding and ever-changing world of professional sports. By providing short-term furnished housing solutions and the gold standard in personalized support, Mavrx provides athletes with more than just a place to stay; they create homes designed to promote recovery, elevate performance, and adapt to fast-paced living.

"As a former professional athlete, housing was a constant logistical challenge," said Ryan Cook, Business Development Executive at Mavrx Sports Housing and former MLB All-Star. "The possibility of being traded or released is a hazard of the job, and with that, it's impossible to know where you'll end up. Reliable athlete housing is no longer a luxury - it's a necessity."

While the name has changed, Mavrx Sports Housing remains committed to delivering best-in-class support, elite accommodations, and technology-driven solutions. Clients and partners will continue to receive the same exceptional service they've come to trust over the past 12 years. As the company enters this exciting new chapter, it's doubling down on its mission to empower athletes by creating curated spaces that enhance both their professional and personal lives.

Mavrx Sports Housing is more than a housing provider—it's an extension of the athlete's support network, ensuring they can stay focused on achieving their goals, no matter where their journey takes them.

About Mavrx Sports Housing

Founded in 2013, Mavrx Sports Housing (formerly P.R.O.S. Sports Housing) specializes in sourcing and managing short-term, furnished accommodations tailored to the needs of professional athletes. By partnering with sports leagues, agents, and individual players, Mavrx has revolutionized the housing industry, providing solutions that support recovery, performance, and flexibility.

