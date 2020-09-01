PROSALE Provides Square Payments Integration for the Estate Sale Industry's Most Capable Point of Sale

ATHENS, Ga., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PROSALE has launched a payment processing integration with Square's Wi-Fi enabled Square Terminal. This new point of sale integration provides estate sale companies with PROSALE's customized point of sale system coupled with payment processing powered by Square's credit card processing services. With PROSALE, estate sale companies can use the most widely accepted processing partner in the estate sale industry.

The estate sales industry is estimated to exceed $2.5 billion in annual revenue, and the professionals that make it all happen need the best technology and tools to keep up with the increasing rate of growth. "In my experience, most estate liquidators either use Square processing services currently or have used Square at some point throughout their estate sale career," said Allen Revak, Founder of PROSALE. "We deliver technology and tools for the estate sale industry to promote sales, growth, and profit." Estate sale companies can keep the processing provider they know and love while adding the number one estate sale software to their toolset.

The PROSALE platform includes estate sale management software, website services, and e-commerce solutions for conducting estate sales and selling online. The company developed these tools specifically for the estate sale industry to handle many of its unique challenges. "We understand the nuances of the industry, and we built the platform for the unique needs of the estate sale business," Revak added. Choose some or all of the optimized services that fit your needs.

PROSALE works in most browsers and is hosted securely on web services. The toolset works on laptops, tablets, and smartphones. "You can review and manage your estate sale business while you're on the go, and in this business, you definitely know what it means to be on the go," Revak said.

For more information, visit https://prosale.com/ or contact Allen Revak at [email protected]

