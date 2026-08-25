Prosci Announces Infinite Change Executive Summit to Help Leaders Navigate AI and Continuous Transformation

Exclusive Denver summit will bring together senior leaders to explore AI integration, change capability and the leadership strategies required to turn transformation investment into business results

DENVER, Colo., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosci, a global leader in change management, today announced Infinite Change: A Prosci Executive Summit, an exclusive gathering of business leaders focused on one of the defining challenges facing organizations today: how to build the internal capability to succeed in an environment where change no longer has a finish line.

Taking place October 26–28, 2026, at The Rally Hotel in Denver, Infinite Change will bring together up to 150 executives, transformation leaders, change leaders and organizational leaders for executive conversations, client insights and practical frameworks addressing AI adoption and integration, continuous change, organizational capability and measurable business outcomes.

AI is accelerating the pace at which organizations must adapt. Yet while companies continue to invest heavily in new technologies and transformation initiatives, technology itself is rarely the only constraint. Whether people successfully adopt and integrate new ways of working can ultimately determine whether those investments translate into meaningful business results.

Infinite Change is designed for the leaders accountable for making that happen.

"Organizations can no longer approach change as a series of isolated projects with clear beginnings and endings," said Scott McAllister, Chief Executive Officer of Prosci. "The organizations positioned to succeed will be those that develop the capability to continuously adapt, integrate new ways of working and turn transformation into measurable business results."

From AI Adoption to AI Integration

The summit will explore three critical issues facing enterprise leaders today: the rapid impact of AI on operating models, change capability as a source of competitive advantage, and the need to measure adoption and integration as business outcomes.

Programming will examine why AI adoption can stall even when the technology itself works, how organizations can build change capability across leadership and talent, and why traditional measures of implementation may fail to capture whether transformation is actually changing the way work gets done.

The program will feature Conor Grennan, CEO of AI Mindset and former Chief AI Architect at NYU Stern School of Business, delivering the morning keynote, "Leading Without a Finish Line." Grennan will examine why AI adoption succeeds or stalls based on human behavior rather than technical capability and demonstrate what changes when leaders stop treating AI as simply another tool and begin integrating it into how work gets done.

Featured Prosci speakers include:

Scott McAllister , Chief Executive Officer

, Chief Executive Officer Tim Creasey , Chief Innovation Officer

, Chief Innovation Officer Michelle Haggerty , Chief Operating Officer

, Chief Operating Officer Romona Brown , President, North America

, President, North America Paul Gonzalez, Vice President, AI Solutions

The summit will also feature "Becoming a Frontier Firm," a fireside conversation exploring the shift from adopting AI tools to redesigning how work gets done and how leading organizations are building readiness within their own teams.

A moderated panel, "Leading in a World That Doesn't Stand Still," led by Romona Brown will bring together enterprise leaders to discuss what they have learned from leading through AI and continuous change, the approaches driving results, and what leadership requires when change no longer arrives as a single, defined initiative.

Speakers for these sessions will soon be announced.

Attendees will also participate in breakout sessions focused on how leaders can create clarity when the future remains uncertain and how organizations can build adaptability as an enterprise capability rather than simply an individual leadership trait.

Paul Gonzalez will close the full-day program with a forward-looking keynote examining the emerging solutions and leadership approaches that will define organizations built for what's next.

Building Change Capability as a Competitive Advantage

Infinite Change reflects Prosci's broader focus on helping organizations move beyond successfully managing individual transformations toward developing the internal capability to navigate change continuously.

As AI accelerates the pace and complexity of transformation, organizations increasingly need the ability to adapt without starting from zero with every new initiative. Building change capability across leaders, managers and employees enables organizations to respond more effectively as technology, markets and ways of working continue to evolve.

The summit is designed for senior executives and executive sponsors responsible for organizational transformation; CHROs, people and organizational leaders navigating the workforce implications of AI and digital change; and transformation and program leaders responsible for ensuring adoption translates into measurable business outcomes.

Event Details

Infinite Change: A Prosci Executive Summit

October 26–28, 2026

The Rally Hotel

Denver, Colorado

The event begins with a welcome reception on Monday, October 26. The full-day executive summit takes place Tuesday, October 27, followed by an exclusive Prosci Member networking breakfast on Wednesday, October 28.

Attendance is limited to 150 participants.

Registration is now open. Early-bird registration is $800 through August 31, 2026. Prosci Member, group and standard registration options are also available.

Register for Infinite Change:

https://empower.prosci.com/nam-ignite-change-summit-2026

Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

About Prosci

Prosci is the global leader in change management, enabling organizations to drive transformation success with measurable results. Built on more than 25 years of research, Prosci provides an approach to manage and measure results—connecting adoption directly to business outcomes. At the core of this approach is the Prosci ADKAR® Model, which enables change at the individual level while scaling across the organization through consulting, training, measurement, and ongoing capability development.Through its global network, enterprise partnerships, and membership community, Prosci helps organizations build the capability to manage change continuously.

For more information about Prosci, visit www.prosci.com.

SOURCE Prosci