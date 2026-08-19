Prosci Launches New AI Integration Program to Help Organizations Turn AI Investment Into Business Results

Leading AI Integration Success equips leaders with a people-centered approach to redesigning work, building AI proficiency and creating measurable value as technology continues to evolve

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosci, a global leader in change management, today announced the launch of Leading AI Integration Success, a new instructor-led enterprise training program designed to help leaders move their organizations from AI usage to meaningful integration and measurable business results.

Across industries, organizations have invested heavily in AI tools, launched enterprise rollouts and trained employees to use new technology. Yet access and usage alone do not demonstrate that AI has changed how work gets done or delivered the return organizations expected.

Prosci developed Leading AI Integration Success to address that gap. The one-day program gives formal and informal leaders at all levels a repeatable, people-centered method for evaluating where AI fits within their teams, redesigning work around emerging capabilities and helping employees navigate continuous AI-driven change.

"AI will continue to evolve how work gets done within organizations. But the pace of innovation here, as well as the need to map AI capabilities to unique workflows, requires a more decentralized approach to leading change than organizations have used in the past." said Paul Gonzalez, VP, AI Solutions. "It requires all leaders to build the skills that will continually convert new AI capabilities into real business value."

The program is informed by Prosci's 2026 State of AI Adoption research, which found that motivation alone does not distinguish organizations making greater progress with AI from those struggling to do so. Organizational AI posture and Team-AI Fit emerged as important signals of adoption progress, reinforcing the role leaders play in creating the conditions that allow people to integrate AI successfully into their work.

Moving Beyond AI Usage

Leading AI Integration Success addresses a growing challenge for organizations whose AI investments have moved beyond initial deployment.

Traditional implementation metrics such as licenses, logins and training completion can demonstrate whether employees have access to AI, but they provide an incomplete picture of whether the technology is generating meaningful value. Organizations also need to understand whether employees are developing proficiency, whether workflows are changing and whether those changes are producing measurable business outcomes.

The program covers the Human Factors of ROI, which examines speed of adoption, ultimate utilization and proficiency as measures that connect the people-side of AI integration to business performance.

Participants also learn to apply Prosci's AI Integration Framework, which organizes work into "My Work," "With Me" and "For Me" categories. This repeatable framework helps leaders continue to evaluate where AI fits within their teams' existing work and identify where changes to roles, workflows and processes may create value as AI capabilities continue to evolve and improve.

Applying ADKAR® to Continuous AI Change

The program also applies the Prosci ADKAR® Model to an AI environment in which capabilities, tools and expectations continue to evolve.

Rather than treating AI integration as a one-time implementation, leaders learn how Awareness, Desire and Reinforcement can support adaptability while Knowledge and Ability are continually developed as new AI capabilities affect specific areas of work.

This approach reflects a fundamental challenge facing organizations integrating AI: there may be no fixed future state. Unlike a defined change, new models, features and capabilities continually change what employees can do and how work can be structured. Each new change creates a people-side change, requiring leaders to guide teams through repeated change journeys while organizations build the internal capability to adapt over time.

The Role of Leaders in AI Integration

Prosci's approach places particular emphasis on leaders closest to the work.

AI integration frequently occurs team by team and role by role as organizations determine which capabilities matter, which workflows should change and how newly created capacity should be used. Leaders therefore play a central role in translating technological capability into changes in how work is performed.

The program helps participants evaluate emerging AI capabilities, determine their relevance to specific work, guide employees through change and make deliberate decisions about how productivity gains can be reinvested.

Participants will also develop People-Centered AI Integration Principles, creating a shared set of commitments for how their teams or organizations will work with AI.

Building Capability Beyond the Classroom

Participants in Leading AI Integration Success receive 12 months of Prosci Premier Membership, extending the program beyond the initial training day.

Prosci Membership includes unlimited access to Kaiya®, Prosci's AI assistant; strategy-level AI research; expert-led collaborative sessions; and the AI Adoption Diagnostic. Participants also receive a digital program workbook with templates and planning resources designed for immediate application.

The program is designed for organizations pursuing AI as an innovation and growth strategy and for leaders responsible for turning AI investment into organizational results. Sponsoring leaders may include Chief AI Officers, Heads of AI, COOs, CHROs, transformation and change leaders, and learning and development executives. Participants can include formal and informal leaders across functions who are responsible for AI-related transformation.

Leading AI Integration Success is now available.

For more information about the program, visit prosci.com/leading-ai-integration-success.

About Prosci

Prosci is the global leader in change management, enabling organizations to drive transformation success with measurable results. Built on more than 25 years of research, Prosci provides an approach to manage and measure results—connecting adoption directly to business outcomes.

At the core of this approach is the Prosci ADKAR® Model, which enables change at the individual level while scaling across the organization through consulting, training, measurement, and ongoing capability development.

Through its global network, enterprise partnerships, and membership community, Prosci helps organizations build the capability to manage change continuously.

For more information, visit www.prosci.com.

SOURCE Prosci