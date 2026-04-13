Prosci's Evolved Brand: Reflecting 30 Years of Leadership as a Trusted Enterprise Change Partner

A brand evolution that reflects Prosci's role in supporting clients through complex, enterprise‑wide change today and into the future.

FORT COLLINS, Colo., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Prosci, the global leader in change management, today announced the public launch of its evolved brand identity. The new brand reflects who Prosci is today: a trusted enterprise partner helping organizations navigate transformation at scale­­—from ERP implementations and AI adoption to building enduring change capability across the enterprise.

"For over 30 years, we've had the privilege of working alongside thousands of leaders, teams, and practitioners who are striving to make meaningful change stick, in environments that keep getting more complex," said Scott McAllister, CEO of Prosci. "Clients we work with understand that out-changing the competition is rapidly becoming the next source of competitive advantage. Prosci has spent 30 years building the research, the methodology, the experience and the relationships to meet this moment. This evolution is about reflecting who we've become and showing up fully for what comes next."

Prosci has built the world's most extensive body of change management research—developing the frameworks, models, and methodologies that have become the global standard for how organizations deliver adoption and results at scale. That research authority, combined with the expertise and partnerships Prosci has built with organizations across every industry and geography, has shaped something rare: a proven track record at the highest levels of enterprise transformation. The evolved brand reflects that track record and the natural next chapter for an organization that has never stopped growing.

Thirty Years of Research. A Brand Ready to Carry It.

Prosci's research-backed methodology, the ADKAR® Model, tools, knowledge, and resources have been applied across thousands of organizations in 80+ countries. Today, 80% of Fortune 100 companies work with Prosci in some capacity, and more than 275,000 change professionals worldwide have been certified through Prosci's gold standard practitioner program. That reach was earned through decades of delivering results where it counts most: in the complex, high-stakes initiatives that determine whether organizations thrive or stall.

The evolved brand reflects the full scope of that authority and the ambition of what Prosci is built to do next.

Evolving How We Serve

Prosci's brand evolution also reflects a deeper shift in how the organization partners with its clients. Where Prosci once focused primarily on certifying individual change practitioners, it now works alongside enterprise leaders to build change capability at the organizational level—embedding the skills, language, and discipline to deliver change consistently, across functions, and at scale.

Through consulting, role-based training, certification, and enterprise licensing, Prosci partners with organizations at every phase of transformation: planning, executing initiatives, enabling adoption, measuring results, and building the internal capability to sustain the transformation long after any single project ends.

"Our clients aren't just looking for a certification program anymore. They're looking for a partner who can help them transform how their entire organization moves through change," said Michelle Haggerty, COO of Prosci. "This evolution is about showing up as that partner in every way: in how we engage, how we deliver, and now, in how we present ourselves to the world. The same clarity and structure we bring to our clients' most complex transformations, we've brought to our own."

Extending the Relationship Beyond Certification

Part of evolving and the brand evolution meant transforming how Prosci serves its clients. A big part of that meant rethinking the relationship with practitioners beyond the classroom. In February of this year, Prosci launched Membership, a subscription-based service designed to do exactly that—provide change professionals with ongoing access to research-backed tools, expert guidance, and a global peer community so they can continue to grow, apply, and lead change management long after certification.

For organizations, enterprise membership options bring those benefits to scale—building shared language, deepening capability across teams, and ensuring that the investment in certification continues to compound over time.

About Prosci

As the global leader in change management, Prosci helps organizations turn complex change into something people understand—so they can act with confidence and deliver results. Built on more than 30 years of research, Prosci partners with enterprises to scale change, enable adoption, and realize outcomes across complex transformations, including ERP and AI. Our work brings clarity and structure to change, helping leaders move from strategy to action and ensure results endure. That's what change done right looks like.

Learn more at prosci.com .

SOURCE Prosci